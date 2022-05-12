Who are the Mexicans who will arrive at Cannes 2022
This year’s Cannes Film Festival will feature the presence of great Mexican talents, such as producer Julio Chavezmontes, who will present the film Triangle of Sadness, by director Ruben Östlund. While director Kim Torres will take the short film Night light, production between Mexico and Costa Rica. Both are two young promises of the cinema. For its part, a short film from the University of Guanajuato entitled Beehive.
The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, France, will take place from May 17 to 28.
Currently, it is one of the most outstanding events in the cinematographic world, managing to become, for more than 70 years, an unmissable meeting for all people immersed in the world of cinema, Infobae quoted.
Featured Mexicans
Julio Chavezmontes has stood out for his work as a producer and screenwriter, which has led him to win the Best Screenplay award at the Sundance Festival in 2018. He began his career as a co-writer of the film Halley in 2012; date from which she has not stopped his active participation in well-known tapes, such as: we have the meat (2016), Shared time (2018), Antigone (2018), Our time (2018) or Love me not (2019). He is co-founder of the production and distribution company Piano, together with Sebastián Hofmann.
This will be his third attendance at the gala party; last year she arrived at Cannes with three outstanding co-productions: Annette, by Leos Carax Memory by Apichatpong Weerasethakul and Isla Bergman, directed by Mia Hansen-Love.
This year he arrives at the French festival to win the Palme d’Or with Triangle of Sadness, directed by Ruben Östlund and starring Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean and Woody Harrelson.
The film tells the story of a couple of models, Carl and Yaya, who find themselves trapped inside a cruise ship with millionaire characters; traffickers and criminals, as they approach a storm.
For its part, the short film also arrives Night light by the Costa Rican director based in Mexico, Kim Torres. This production will compete in the official selection of the festival.
Torres is a screenwriter and director who has worked on many short films, such as Bandana, Forest and the Champion or recently lightcatcher, which competed at the Morelia International Film Festival in 2021, as well as at the Locarno and Touluse festivals. On the other hand, he has participated as a screenwriter in projects by director Manolo Caro, such as La casa de las flores and Érase una vez … but no longer.
In Night light There is also the participation of a young Mexican graduate of the Cinematographic Training Center (CCC), Melissa Nocetti, as Director of Photography, only 25 years old.
Another project that arrives in Cannes is the short film Beehive carried out by students of the University of Guanajuato. Although this project is not part of the official selection, it was chosen to be presented as part of the Shor Film Corner category.
The 22-minute film aims to reflect the insecurity experienced by the young students of said university, encompassing topics such as homicide and forced disappearance. It was premiered for the first time at the Guanajuato International Film Festival in 2021. The filmmakers have used pseudonyms to protect their identity, calling themselves Víctor Jara, Jean Renoir, Rosario Castellanos or Luis Donaldo Colosio.
The presentation of the film is expected in this edition Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, who will be honored for his years of career on the same day as the world premiere of the film.
Another of the most anticipated works is Les Crimes du Futur, the latest horror film from acclaimed Canadian director David Cronenberg, which will star Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen as part of its cast.