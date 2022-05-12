Who are the Mexicans who will arrive at Cannes 2022

This year’s Cannes Film Festival will feature the presence of great Mexican talents, such as producer Julio Chavezmontes, who will present the film Triangle of Sadness, by director Ruben Östlund. While director Kim Torres will take the short film Night light, production between Mexico and Costa Rica. Both are two young promises of the cinema. For its part, a short film from the University of Guanajuato entitled Beehive. The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, France, will take place from May 17 to 28. Currently, it is one of the most outstanding events in the cinematographic world, managing to become, for more than 70 years, an unmissable meeting for all people immersed in the world of cinema, Infobae quoted.

Featured Mexicans Julio Chavezmontes has stood out for his work as a producer and screenwriter, which has led him to win the Best Screenplay award at the Sundance Festival in 2018. He began his career as a co-writer of the film Halley in 2012; date from which she has not stopped his active participation in well-known tapes, such as: we have the meat (2016), Shared time (2018), Antigone (2018), Our time (2018) or Love me not (2019). He is co-founder of the production and distribution company Piano, together with Sebastián Hofmann. This will be his third attendance at the gala party; last year she arrived at Cannes with three outstanding co-productions: Annette, by Leos Carax Memory by Apichatpong Weerasethakul and Isla Bergman, directed by Mia Hansen-Love. This year he arrives at the French festival to win the Palme d’Or with Triangle of Sadness, directed by Ruben Östlund and starring Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean and Woody Harrelson. The film tells the story of a couple of models, Carl and Yaya, who find themselves trapped inside a cruise ship with millionaire characters; traffickers and criminals, as they approach a storm.