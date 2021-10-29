Who are the most iconic wrestlers in history

Can it be argued that, in certain cases, the personality of some athletes is almost more important than their sporting achievements?

How many of us remember Freddie Ljungberg’s goal? Maybe someone, but we’re pretty sure many more people remember his iconic fiery red crest from Arsenal days.

The examples could really be many.

In the world of sport there have always been athletes capable of transcending this or that more or less numerous audience of fans to become, often thanks to their overflowing personality, generational icons.

Wrestling, in particular, has over the years produced a series of characters capable of attracting the attention and enthusiasm of audiences who had very little to do with the world of wrestling.

Here are the stories of some of the athletes who, thanks to their feats in and out of the ring, will forever remain in the history of sport.

Hulk Hogan

Terry Eugene Bollea. This is the name of the most representative star in the history of sport and the undisputed icon of all the 80s and 90s.

In addition to being the holder of the greatest unbeaten period in professional wrestling, graduating six times world heavyweight champion, Hogan can also boast an enviable career as an actor.

In particular, we remember his appearance alongside Sylvester Stallone for Rocky III: legend has it that during the shooting Hogan sent three stunt doubles to the hospital.

At his peak, the eccentric American wrestler is estimated to be earning around $ 34 million annually. Too bad, however, that his divorce in 2008 from his wife Linda cost him about 70% of his assets.

Curiosity? Netflix is ​​rumored to be working on a film dedicated to him.

John Cena

Given the ease with which he left the ring for television sets, John Cena has often been compared to Arnold Schwarzenegger over the years. Not bad for a kid who in his youth found himself a victim of bullying several times.

Indeed, it is said that his interest in fighting and martial arts was born in order to learn to defend himself from those kids who targeted him at school.

Among the films in which he participated, we absolutely recommend “The Suicide Squad”, in which Cena plays the role of “Peacemaker”.

Eddie Guerrero

Perhaps one of the most beloved characters by kids who grew up during the 90s, Eddie Guerrero remains, even following his sad death in 2005, in the Olympus of legendary wrestlers in WWE history.

His rise, combined with the success of other fascinating athletes such as his friend Rey Mysterio, allowed the wrestling movement, now orphaned of the various Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior, to experience a second youth, particularly in countries new to the market like the Italy itself.

Legend has it that there is no child in the world who did not throw himself on the sofa at least once in those years, performing a perfect “frog splash” to the cry of “Viva la Raza”.

The Rock

If anyone predicted twenty years ago that Hollywood’s highest-paid star would soon be a former wrestler of Samoan descent, we would all have laughed.

Well, today there is very little to laugh about considering that The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson, has a cachet of more than 20 million dollars a film (23.5 is his last gig with Netflix for Red Notice) and has appeared in over thirty films, the vast majority of which turned out to be undisputed box office hits.

Despite his now global fame, there are many curiosities about him that perhaps still escape the general public, such as his degree in criminology.

Yes, you read that correctly. The Rock’s dream was to one day enter the ranks of the FBI or the CIA.

The most absurd record ever broken by the actor? During the premiere of “San Andreas” he would be able to take 105 pictures with fans in just three minutes. Unreal.