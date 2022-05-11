Who are the most satisfied medical specialists?

One of the most important decisions facing a physician is choose specialty. This fundamental step will begin with the student spending four years learning about the branch he has chosen but, even so, it will be through the years of professional practice that he discovers if he is satisfied with his choice.

Although the same specialties are repeated almost every year among those previously exhausted in the MIR assignment, a Medscape report on the compensation of doctors in 2022 has shed light on this matter. In the survey that he presented, carried out with 19,000 American health workers, they were presented with a question: Would you choose the same specialty again?

Of the 29 specialties analyzed, the one that tops the list is Dermatology, where 99 percent of the professionals who exercise it would choose it again. Without a doubt, this shows an enormous degree of satisfaction in one of the most popular branches of Medicine.

Next, there is the specialty of Orthopedicsthat 97 percent would choose again, and Plastic surgeryanother of the most popular choices among residents, which 96 percent of doctors would repeat.

Completing the first places would be gastroenterologywith 95 percent, and Infectious Diseases and Ophthalmologyboth with 94 percent of professionals who would repeat them.

Primary Care specialists, among the least satisfied

On the contrary, at the bottom of the list are the internists. Only 63% of professionals would choose Internal Medicine again. The same happens with toilets dedicated to Familya branch that would repeat 68 percent.

The third with less satisfaction in their doctors is nephrologywhere 73 percent would specialize in it again, followed by emergencies, which has 74 percent of doctors who would choose it again. And, even so, they are almost 10 points above Interna y Familia.

Finishing with the five specialties that show a lower degree of satisfaction among their professionals is Gynecology/Obstetricswith 76 percent.

Therefore, the branches linked to Primary Care are the ones with the worst values obtained in this survey, showing the dissatisfaction of their professionals in relation to the specialty years after exercising it. This seems to be related to the many complaints from professionals in these areas about the treatment they receive.

Most doctors, happy with their specialty

Finally, it should be noted that 17 of the 29 specialties are above the average, located at 84.9 percent of professionals who would repeat their specialty, while 12 are below. This translates to more than half of the branches studied show a high degree of satisfaction by doctors.

The conclusion that can be drawn from this report is that most doctors are satisfied with the specialty they chose and I will do it again because, even in the branches with the lowest figures, these are above 50 percent, that is, more than half would choose to specialize in them again.