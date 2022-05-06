Who are the new defendants in the Coral case?

The high officials of the corruption network Coral Y Coral 5G took advantage of their position, and their closeness to the nation’s president to exorbitantly increase their assets with money stolen from the State, created a network of companies in the name of related parties, and used trusted military and police officers to carry out millionaire criminal transactions. says the Public Ministry.

It is these people, relatives and trusted acquaintances of the high officials Adán Cáceres, Julio de los Santos Viola, Juan Carlos Torres Robiou… who were included in the list to complete the 30 accused whom the Public Ministry wants to bring to trial for embezzlement from the State, money laundering and other acts of corruption.

Friends of Cáceres

The Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca) included several close associates of Major General Adán Cáceres, including his brother-in-law Santiago Antonio Suárez Peguero. This is the husband of Anabel Cáceres Silvestre, sister of the Major General.

They included him because he appears as vice president of the Jesús Vino, Vive y Vuelve Ministry, a religious entity that was allegedly used for money laundering. He also had 50% of the shares of the company MJ3V Agroindustrial SRL, which managed an extensive pineapple farm that Cáceres would have acquired with illicit money.

Another of those from Cáceres is Kelman Santana Martínez, who was administrative deputy director and personal assistant to the head of the Presidential Security Corps (Cusep), Adán Cáceres. According to Pepca, he was also in charge of managing for Cáceres, together with Rossy Guzmán (La Pastora) and Rafael Núñez de Aza, the company Asociación Campesina Madre Tierra, used to launder a large part of the network’s funds.

Retired Army General Epifanio Peña Lebrón, who served as Cusep’s legal consultant during the Cáceres administration, is accused of having registered the company MJ3V Agroindustrial SRL and of having been a figurehead for Cáceres.

In the case of the military officer Erasmo Roger Pérez Núñez, Pepca says that he did not have a shareholding in any company between 2012-2020, only his salary in Cusep. However, he had luxurious apartments together with his wife that they cannot justify and that the Public Ministry assures are the product of a figurehead.

Los De los Santos Viola

General Julio de los Santos Viola significantly increased his assets when he was deputy head of Cusep and head of security for former President Danilo Medina, a position that Adán Cáceres would have secured for him, according to Pepca.

His wife, Mrs. María del Alba Trinidad, and her parents, identified as Elida Trinidad Santiago, and Manuel de Jesús Alba Solano, appear as accused in the file.

Supposedly, the general’s wife served as a figurehead to place goods acquired with funds stolen from Cusep in his name. While her parents also appear with a large number of properties, whose real owner is General De los Santos Viola, says the Public Ministry.

General Viola’s in-laws were assigned more than ten parcels, lots, a six-story apartment, and they appear as shareholders of 60% and 40% of companies. They also have a penthouse in Torre Elsa, Gazcue sector, all this being the lady a janitor and the man a pig farmer.

A brother-in-law of Viola identified as Manuel Alba Trinidad was also included, supposedly listed as the owner of several of the buildings in the network.

The accusation indicates that De los Santos Viola acquired 11 consecutive properties (consolidated in land), four of these in his name, one in the name of his sister Magnolia de los Santos Viola (not among the accused), three others in the name of his nephew Raymel Pastor del Rosario Viola, who is formally accused of laundering, and two others in the name of his niece Onoris Beatriz Soto de los Santos who also appears in the accusation of Pepca.

Torres Robiou Family

Pepca included Guillermo Torres Robiou as a figurehead for the network, who is the brother of the former head of the Specialized Body for Tourist Security (Cestur), General Juan Carlos Torres Robiou.

However, Mrs. Greybby María Cuello, wife of General Torres Robiou, was left out. This despite the fact that during her administration at Conani, the corrupt model of Cusep and Cestur was replicated.

These are the 30 accused of the network Adam Caceres Silvestre

Juan Torres Robiou

Julio de los Santos Viola

Rafael Nunez de Aza

Raul A. Giron Jimenez

Boanerges Reyes

Anthony Mata Flores

Carlos Lantigua Cruz

Blandesmil Guzman

Michael Ventura

Rossy Guzman Sanchez

Tanner Flete Guzman

Erasmo Perez Nunez

Kelman Santana

Jose Rosario Piron

Jehohanan Rodriguez

Esmeralda Ortega

Alexander Montero

Epifanio Pena Lebron

Lucia de Santos Viola

Manuel Alba Solano

Elida Trinidad Santiago

Manuel Alba Trinidad

Raymel Rosario Viola

Peter Castillo Nolasco

Rosa Antonia Disla

Onoris Beatriz Soto

Erick Pereira Nunez

Santiago A. Suarez

William Torres Robiou

The network companies Among the companies and churches that Pepca says were used for laundering are Único Real State; Mother Earth Peasant Association; CSNA Business Universe, SRL; Randa International Company, EIRL; AIdom Glass Aluminium, SRL; RG & S Financial Solutions, SRL; SSA Corporation, SRL; Distributor KF, SRL; TAFL Distributor, SRL; SOS Road, SRL; Optumus, EIRL; EIRL Commercial Meljo; Hacienda Kelman, SRL; Rawel Importers SRL; R&F Agroindustrial, SRL; MJ3V Agroindustrial, SRL; Jesus, Wine, Live and Return Ministry and the Eternal Life Baptist Church of the Lord Jesus Christ. La Pepca wants to confiscate them for the State.