Who are the new Grey’s Anatomy characters? Who does not return to the 19th season of the series?

Season 19 of ABC’s hit medical drama will have a new generation of residents. Find out the details below.

Big changes will have in its new season the hit ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy‘ in its new season, this because after announcing the arrival of new characters, it was revealed that Ellen Pompeo It will only be present in 8 chapters of the new cycle.

The season 18 finale of the ABC series showed a big problem for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and the rest of the team, when they had to undergo an evaluation to see if they can maintain their educational program for surgeons in which residents and surgical interns participate.

The episode showed how chaos took over the hospital, as all the doctors separately went through personal crises that they risked his career and his future in the place, culminating in a complex news for Meredith.

But the future for the residents looks set to be brighter than ever, as five new characters will be part of the new installment.

Meet the new residents of Grey’s anatomy

The actor James Pickens Jr. who plays Richard Webbershared a picture of the new residents on set. “Let’s give a warm welcome to the new Interns of the Greys’ family, excited for season 19”Pickens Jr. wrote next to the image.

Midori Francis will be Mika Yasuda, the middle child in a family of eight siblings. She is used to being overlooked and underestimated, and she uses it to her advantage. Mika is dealing with overwhelming student loans from medical school, but she is feisty and confident that she can make it through the show and make it to the top, the official description states.

The remembered actor of Glee Harry Shum Jr. will be Daniel “Blue” Kwan a witty, impatient and brilliant new surgical resident, TVLine has confirmed. “Blue is generous by nature but competitive to the extreme, naturally gifted and used to winning at everything.” according to the official ABC character description.

Adelaine Kane will play Jules Millin, a first-year surgical resident who “f“She was raised by drug-addled artists/hippies and somehow emerged as the only real adult in the family,” according to the official description of the character provided by ABC. “Because she always had to take care of herself and her parents, Jules can be a bit bossy, but her heart is always in the right place. She’s not afraid to break the rules to save a life, and sometimes that gets her into trouble.”

Nico Terho will play Lucas Adamsa first-year surgical resident described as “the lovely black sheep of your family. Likeable to a fault, she has a great mind, but doesn’t have the qualifications to match it.”, according to the official character breakdown. “He is determined to prove himself as a surgeon, as have many of his family who have come before him, but he will have to stop relying on his people skills and get to work.”

alexis floyd will play Simon Griffin, a new first-year surgical resident at Gray Sloan. She is described as “a funny, smart, successful person with a complicated family dynamic. She grew up in Seattle, but never wanted to work at Gray Sloan because of a painful personal history with the hospital.”