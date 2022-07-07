News

Who are the “Nordic terrorists” that Turkey asks to be extradited as a condition for the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO

Turkish President Erdogan

Turkey was the only NATO member that objected to the entry of the two Nordic countries.

The North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) has formally started the process to bring Sweden and Finland on board, after both Nordic nations applied to join the military alliance after Russia launched its war in Ukraine.

Turkey was the only one of the 30 NATO member states that blocked their candidacies until the two countries accepted a series of demands, including the surrender of more than 70 people described by their president as terrorists.

In a memorandum signed at last week’s NATO summit in Madrid, Finland and Sweden agreed to address Turkey’s “pending deportation or extradition requests of terror suspects quickly and comprehensively,” with “bilateral legal frameworks to facilitate extradition.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sweden had promised to extradite 73 “terrorists” and had already sent three or four of them. Turkish pro-government daily Hurriyet published a list of 45 people, of which 33 they are claimed to Sweden and 12 to FinlandAlthough the leaders of the two Nordic nations say they are taking the matter seriously, ultimately extradition is up to the courts and not politicians.

But who does Turkey want and who could be deported to Ankara?

