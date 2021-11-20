Who are the ones getting rich with Bitcoins and how they do it

Some savers are getting very rich with Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies: let’s see who they are and how they do it.

It is useless to deny that cryptocurrencies in recent years have been one of the great poles of attraction in the world of savings and trading. Indeed, let’s say better that these virtual currencies have been a real magnet of public attention. Many are afraid of it, others see it as an extraordinary earning opportunity, but most do not understand it. In fact, it is strange to speak of a currency that is not issued by a state and that simple private individuals, often even a little mysterious, have invented from scratch.

Word of mouth

Then to hear that this completely intangible and even somewhat unrealistic sector is worth 3 trillion dollars as a whole, is a little dizzying. But who are the people who are getting rich thanks to cryptocurrencies? This is a very very heterogeneous category. There are real traders who study them through technical analysis. There are savers who simply want to diversify. Most are ordinary people who are attracted to the continuing rise of these cryptocurrencies. Crypto actually divide the world of Finance, because there are those who love them and there are those who fear them. A crucial issue is certainly that of regulation. Currently, cryptocurrencies are not subject to any type of regulation that can protect the user or that even just organizes them in some way. Savona has defined them as a far-west, but in reality there are many who have used this expression because in fact today there is no legislation.

Regulations

The impact that this cryptocurrency regulation will presumably come in the next few years is rather ambiguous. According to some, it could literally kill a sector that has grown a lot up to now thanks to the underlying anarchy. According to others, regulation could momentarily weaken the sector, but in the long term it would make it more attractive to those more prudent investors. What is certain is that more and more institutional investors are focusing on crypto and that their use in everyday life is spreading. Goldman Sachs made an uproar a few days ago even calling gold the Bitcoin of the poor.

In short, those who are getting rich with Bitcoin today are doing so by taking a considerable risk because many fear it could be a terrible bubble.

But perhaps in the next few years, with the arrival of well-made legislation, this investment will be considered more and more ordinary.