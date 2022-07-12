News

Who are the “predatory sparrows”, the mysterious hackers who managed to burn down a factory in Iran

  • Joe Tidy
  • Cyber ​​Security Correspondent, BBC

The Iranian steel mill that was affected by the cyberattack

image source, Predatory Sparrow

It is very rare that hackers, operating in the digital world, cause damage in the physical world.

But the cyber attack on a steelmaker in Iran two weeks ago seems to show that this rule is not set in stone.

A group of hackers called Predatory Sparrow (“predatory sparrows”, in Spanish) assumed responsibility for the attack, which according to the group caused a serious fire in the steel mill facilities.

Likewise, the group released a video containing images recorded by the security cameras of the attacked factory and in which the workers of the plant are seen leaving before a machine began to spit. molten steel and fire. The recording ends with people trying to put out the flames with hoses.

