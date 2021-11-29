Who are the real whales behind the Dogecoins

The address which holds about 28% of the total supply of Dogecoin (DOGE) may not be Elon Musk, as some had predicted earlier. The information indicates the exchange of Robinhood.

According to what reported on Kriptokoin.com, a recent study conducted by Dogecoin community connected the exchange Robinhood to the famous portfolio of whales DOGE, which it currently holds 4.1 billion DOGE (equivalent to approx 892 million dollars), but previously held DOGE 36.7 billion.

The exclusive Twitter account of Dogecoin Mishaboar describes this information as follows:

Following the traces starting from “firstRobinhood test process, you can go back in time and confirm that the largest existing Dogecoin wallet (and associated wallets) is the RobinHood.

The report follows speculation in early May that the cryptocurrency exchange was a DOGE whale and was described by Mishaboar as “another confirmation that the account that holds 30% of Dogecoin’s supply is indeed Robinhood’s cold wallet“.

Portfolio analyzes in February were the epicenter of great concern in the community, which feared an extremely uneven distribution of DOGE’s offering.

This led Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk to say that if “the large holders of DOGE sold” it would have “given Dogecoin its full support”Since the only real problem is too much concentration.

If the large holders of Dogecoin they sell most of their coins, they will get my full support.

Now, according to Mishaboar’s claims, the Robinhood exchange holds 30% of DOGE’s total supply. This ratio provides more than enough power to push the price in any direction up or down.

photo @ Flickr