who are the recipients who will discover a bitter truth

2.6 million taxpayers will receive letters from the tax authorities. The fight against tax evasion continues; at risk are those who have used the Home Bonus and other benefits.

To combat tax evasion and recover over 2.45 billion euros, the tax authorities tighten controls and taxpayers risk serious consequences.

It will be a tough year for taxpayers between price increases and tax inspections. If on the one hand the monthly expenses will increase dramatically, on the other hand there are fears of having made mistakes which will lead the Revenue Agency to carry out checks. The measures activated by the Government and INPS to support economically both citizens and certain occupational sectors will come under the magnifying glass. Each access requirement and any information sent will be screened and crossed with other available data and in the event of discrepancies the tax authorities will initiate the necessary checks.

Letters from the Revenue, who will receive them

The IRS viewfinder widens the audience of recipients letters indicating a payment to be made. All taxpayers by the end of 2022 in debt with the Revenue Agency they will receive communication of the pending accounts that must be paid. Furthermore, they will be carefully checked requests for the Home Bonus as well as related statements to medical expenses carried out and recorded in the 730 form and on the assignment of credit.

The goal is to fight tax evasion while simultaneously recovering billion euros. The goal is to bring back 10.3 billion euros related to tax evasion in the state coffers, of which 2.4 related to tax evasion. To achieve the set goal, the Tax Authority will use new weapons and the Ministry of Economy will fine-tune strategies to convince defaulting citizens to spontaneously pay the amount due.

2022, a year of checks and payments

The new weapons of the tax authorities and the government aim at reduce oversights by 5% in controls. Technology will provide significant help in this regard; there electronic invoicing and electronic receipts will be the first step to combat tax evasion with greater intensity. There are in the viewfinder millions of VAT numbers with an avalanche of checks provided for the registers and pre-filled liquidations of professionals. There is talk of over 100,000 checks that will be carried out by a specific task force. In fact, the activation of a competition for the hiring of six thousand officials, 160 managers and 560 technical assistants.

The beneficiaries of the Super bonus 110% to flush out all the scams related to the assignment of credit. Likewise, stringent controls will involve deductions for medical expenses. We remind you that only expenses made with can be deducted traceable payment instruments. Transition receipts and receipts must be kept until December 31st of fourth year following to that of the declaration.