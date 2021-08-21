News

Who are the richest Hollywood stars in 2021

Posted on
Yes, it may sound strange: with the theaters closed for months and months, the numbers of the Box Office well below average and the desolating cinema billboards, we get here to discuss richest stars in Hollywood? Instead, that’s the way it is, because they – the stars of the stars – certainly did not go hungry during this year and a half of the pandemic. On the contrary. Thanks to the new contractual logic made by streamers (read: Netflix and company), film actors have even earned more than other years. The magazine Variety he rebuilt the Top 10 richest actors, rattling off dizzying cachet: the “poorest” had to settle for 3 million dollars, the richest took home the beauty of 100 million dollars.

You may be wondering how the hell they did it. Leaving aside the technicalities, it is enough for you to know that the films that have made them rich are those that you have seen / will see from your sofa at home, in streaming. Apparently, the platforms would have anticipated them a lump sum equal to the revenues that the actors will not receive by skipping the passage in the theaters: as is known (the controversy of Scarlet Johansson docet), the big American stars take a percentage of the box office receipts. But if you go to Netflix, you forget the room, and therefore also the Office box and the attached percentages. Hence, the proposal for a hefty lump sum which, added to the basic fee, generates the dizzying figures mentioned above. Also let’s not forget that the films, perhaps, will not be released in theaters (ok, well remove the let’s hope) but the actors in recent months have still worked on the set, to shoot the cult that will animate our future evenings. Ergo, they got paid.

But let’s get to the names and surnames, which is the most delicious part. The Scrooge of 2021 is Daniel Craig: thanks to the two sequels to Knives out stands out with 100 million dollars. Eight zeros, round and round, which however also include the success of the new one 007. In second place we find Dwayne Johnson: according to Variety, with the Christmas film Red One, intended for Amazon Prime Video, The Rock will come to collect 50 million dollars. In third place we find an equal merit: both Will Smith that Denzel Washington they will earn about forty million dollars this year. The first with the expected King Richard, a film that according to insiders should guarantee Smith an Oscar; the second with The Little things, whose Italian title is Until the last clue.

And the women? Unfortunately it is a sore point. To find a woman you have to look under the Top5: in sixth place there is Jennifer Lawrence, to which the expected Netflix movie Don’t look up earned $ 25 million, tied with Julia Roberts (25 million for Leave the world Behind). But there are only three women in the Variety Top. The other rich is Sandra Bullock, thanks to the $ 20 million romance and adventure film The lot city of D, then finish. Zero. Nothing more. In short, there is still a long way to go for equality, primarily wages …

As for the rest of the top, we point out the presence of two sacred monsters: the one and only (yes, we are biased) Leonardo Dicaprio, fourth with $ 30 million per Don’t look up, And Brad Pitt, at $ 20 million with the action thriller Bullet Train, in theaters in 2022. The poorest, so to speak, is the future Batman: precisely the role of the masked bat has Robert Pattinson 3 million dollars. Here is the complete ranking.

Variety’s Top12

  1. Daniel Craig – Knives Out ‘sequels $ 100 million

          2. 2. Dwayne Johnson – Red One – $ 50 million

          3. Will Smith – King Richard – $ 40 million

          3. Denzel Washington – The Little Things – $ 40 million

          4. Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up – $ 30 million

          5. Mark Wahlberg – Spenser Confidential – $ 30 million

          6. Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up – $ 25 million

          6. Julia Roberts – Leave the World Behind – $ 25 million

          7. Sandra Bullock – The Los City of D – $ 20 million

          7. Ryan Gosling – The Gray Man – $ 20 million

          7. Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder – $ 20 million

          7. Brad Pitt – Bullet Train – $ 20 million

          8. Michael B. Jordan – Without Remorse – $ 15 million

          9. Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick – $ 13 million

          10. Keanu Reeves – The Matrix 4 – 12/14 million dollars

          11. Chris Pine – Dungeons and Dragons – $ 11.5 million

          12. Robert Pattinson – The Batman – $ 3 million

