who are the singer’s platonic loves (and what is known about her current sentimental situation) – Prensa Libre

However, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter has also stood out for her personal life, which has generated intrigue in her millions of followers to learn more about the Mexican regional music performer.

Ángela Aguilar has become one of the most recognized artists in the entertainment world due to her impressive voice and her successful career with only 18 years of age.

To the surprise of her fans, some details of the 18-year-old singer’s life have been revealed on the show. Family heritage: The Aguilarstelevision special dedicated to the successful family of Mexican interpreters.

In front of the cameras, Ángela Aguilar opened her heart and revealed some unpublished details of his intimate and family life. One of the most striking was the “love” he felt for two celebrities from show business when she was just a girl.

Due to her taste for soap operas, the interpreter of where they see me confessed that when he was only 8 years old, and did not know anything about love, fell in love platonically with William Levy and Pablo Montero.

According to her statements, she felt her first crushes on both artists because they were the protagonists of some television productions that she saw during her childhood.

“I can tell you that when I was little I was in love with William Levy because I saw him. And about Pablo Montero, it’s that I was about eight years old and I said ‘I’m going to sing to him and it’s going to be the best’”, Angela Aguilar revealed.

The rumors about the sentimental life of Ángela Aguilar have been a constant since the talented artist burst onto the music scene in Mexico.

However, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter has remained silent about her current love situation, of which very little is known due to the caution that the Mexican singer has had.

Despite this, the 18-year-old interpreter revealed she gave some clues about her love life by confessing to being “super in love” with life and clarified that at the time he is in a relationship, he will not make it public on social networks to maintain his privacy.

“To have some heartbreak, you have to have love first. As long as I have a boyfriend out there, I’m not going to post it, they’ll never know, I can even have one right now and they wouldn’t know. I think that even when I’m married, ok, I’ll say ‘this is my husband’, but never at the boyfriend stage, ”she indicated in an interview for Univisión.