Who are the stars now?, article by Desirée de Fez

this week have passed two catastrophic things for the cinema. They’re terrible for different reasons, and they have nothing to do with it. However, and unintentionally, I felt that they were united by an invisible thread. One is, of course, the last Oscar ceremony, on the whole. The culmination was Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock, of which everyone has commented (and I must be the only person who thinks that even so it is little, that something so tremendous cannot be reduced to the tweet event of the week) and on which the majority has projected what most concerned them and/or best suited them. But it wasn’t just that: the whole ceremony was a nonsense. The other news, much more painful, has to do with Bruce Willis. Last Wednesday, actress Rumer Willis, one of her daughters, explained in an emotional Instagram post that her father was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, disorder that impairs cognitive abilities. The response to that news has been warm and emotional; The signs of support and affection for the actor, by anonymous and industry figures, have been constant. Of all of them, a tweet from M.Night Shyamalan, a key figure in Willis’s career. In addition to directing him in one of the best films of both, ‘El protege’ (2000), he had him in ‘Múltiple’ (2016) and ‘Glass’ (2019). In that text, the filmmaker said the following: “All my love and respect to my older brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. You will always be the hero of that poster on my wall when I was a kid.” That last sentence, very moving, sums up very well the impact and emotions of the news on his fans, on those of us who have grown up with his films and, in a real or metaphorical way, have had that poster on the wall.

The mental image of the poster, and that’s where the fine thread I was talking about comes in, took me back to the Oscars and threw me this question: who are the stars now? Who do we idealize? Who would we have a poster of today? I am well aware that by asking this question I make two mistakes. One, show me nostalgic, something that is not allowed to anyone. There will be those who think, luckily, that this vision of actors and actresses as beings from another planet has finally disappeared. Other, to think that in 2022 the stars are in the movies. But the reality is that, although these idealized and inspiring figures are not exclusive to this medium, it is filmed more than ever and the bombardment of images of its interpreters is constant. Still, I risk asking that question: who are the stars now? And obviously I can’t find the answer at this year’s Oscars. If the changes in the industry and in social networks (with Gal Gadot’s viral singing ‘Imagine’ in a pandemic as the top) have caused the gradual disintegration of the ‘star system’ or its transformation into something different and imprecise, the gala of the Oscar has ended up blowing it up. The appearance of Liza Minnelli and Lady Gaga on stage, the most beautiful moment, eclipsed that death foretold. But it was not enough to repair the decline caused by Will Smith by turning the Oscars gala into the worst slum.