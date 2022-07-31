Who are the Thunderbolts? Everything you need to know about the MCU’s team of villains

By now, the Avengers are in the shambles. At least compared to the stage after other movies, they were still together and kept their strength, but now some have left and there are new characters, other potential Avengers have different plans and there are even some who do not know how they will return. the screen if they do. We have the foundation for new teams like the Young Avengers, who could star in a movie or series at almost any time, and the franchise knows it’s time to put different things at the center of the franchise. After all, the way the narrative is currently, there is no more than this and the Avengers will return with new installments in 2025.

That’s why before them, we’ll have the movie Thunderbolts, which for now has a release date of July 26, 2024. This super team should be something else entirely based on the comics where it originated. As a response to the Suicide Squad (first appearance in 1959, with a modern version of the team debuting in 1987), it appeared in 1997, within the Incredible Hulk #449, Thunderbolts is the name given to a group of heroes that emerged after the heroes were killed by Onslaught. Baron Zemo had the idea to disguise his henchmen as heroes and pose as agents of good to achieve certain goals. Due to the absence of real superheroes, this villain believed that in this way he could profit from the chaos, and at least the deception lasted for a while.

The concept of villains turned into heroes endured over time. It didn’t take long for them to have their own comic series, and in one of their longer-running first issues, Zemo’s plan was revealed, who under the name of Citizen V recruited several villains who took on new identities to further his plan. They quickly gained the trust of the citizens and the government itself, which then invested money in them and gave them access to both resources for their missions and classified information. So far Zemo’s plan had worked.

However, when they had already become the favorite superheroes of many in the absence of others such as the Fantastic Four or the Avengers, some of its members fully immersed themselves in the role of superheroes and realized that this was what they wanted. do. Even new members contributed to their heroism being solid even though they continued to keep their identities hidden in their public and private lives.

When Baron Zemo got what he was looking for, he betrayed them and revealed their identities to the public as well as destroyed their base and fled. This was sure to cause everyone to doubt them, but one of their members had a plan and immediately tried to rally the rest of the members to convince them to team up and defeat Zemo. He took a bit of time as some were his allies; in the end one of them let him escape since he owed him a debt. The team’s lineup has changed over time, but since that incident various characters have been in charge of the team such as Hawkeye, General Thunderbolt Ross (Red Hulk), Norman Osborne, and Bucky Barnes.

Since its first lineup, many villains have been part of this group including Taskmaster, Venom, Doctor Octopus, Wilson Fisk, the Punisher, and more. This will be different in the film adaptation due to the characters being in a position where they could join the team, but the idea would be the same and a change comes in handy in the franchise with the villains taking a bigger and better role in the Universe. Marvel Cinematic.

What will be the Thunderbolts of the MCU?

Well, according to dead line, the leader could be Val, the mysterious character played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who seemed to be recruiting members for some team. This makes a lot of sense, and in the same series where he appeared, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he was in contact with US Agent and Yelena Belova, who could be in the Thunderbolts lineup. Other potential members are Taskmaster, Ghost, Zemo himself who is now an anti-hero, Abomination, and the Winter Soldier, who isn’t really a villain at this point but doesn’t have such strong morals. William Hurt, the actor who played General Ross, passed away in March 2022 so Red Hulk would be out unless Marvel Studios decides to do something with his character.

What movies or series must be seen to follow the path of the Thunderbolts?

We don’t know exactly what the Thunderbolts lineup will be yet, but it’s very possible that some of the familiar faces we mentioned in the previous point will show up. You have to go to Disney Plus to revisit Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, who presented to Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and had her recruit the series’ former Captain America, John Walker (Wyatt Russell), who is given the identity of US Agent. Then you have to watch Black Widow – 87%, where he returned in the post-credits scenes to recruit Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and also where Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) appears. You should also see Captain America: Civil War – 90% in case of an appearance by Zemo (Daniel Brühl), who also starred in the Falcon series. Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) can be seen in Ant-Man: Ant-Man – 81%. Yelena stars in the series Hawkeye – 87%, so this is another title to revisit, and it also shows the return of the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) after Daredevil – 93%, who could also have a role in the story. Abomination was in Hulk: The Incredible Man – 67% and came back for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 95%. It has also been confirmed that actor Tim Roth will reprise that role in She-Hulk. The number of titles can always increase, but for now these are the ones to watch again in relation to the film that will be released in 2024.

What are the recent Thunderbolts comics to read?

Despite the passage of time, the Thunderbolts series is one of those that has been active and in recent years it has not been the exception. One of the most recent had Wilson Fisk as mayor, and he assembled a group of characters to stop vigilante superhumans. This alignment is known as Major Wilson Fisk’s Thunderbolts and was made up of Taskmaster, Mister Fear, Batroc, Rhino, Star, Ampere and Snakehead. This series was published between 2021 and 2022, but this year there is a new lineup with Luke Cage as mayor. The members are Hawkeye, Spectrum (Monica Rambeau), America Chavez, Power Man, Persuasion (former Purple Girl Kara Killgrave), and two new characters: one of which is named Gutsen Glory. The advantage of this adaptation is that the comics have remained active, so there is a lot of material to read. However, starting with the most current could be an easy way to understand this part of Marvel.

