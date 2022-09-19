Who are the Thunderbolts? Successes and errors of the new Marvel group

The fact is that the members of these Thunderbolts will be the following: Valentina (Val) Allegra de Fontaine, as the one who pulls the strings within the team as if it were a malevolent Nick Fury. We could see this character in the series of Falcon and the Winter Soldier and later in the post-credits scene of black widow.

Within the Marvel Studios panel several trailers and advances were revealed but, nevertheless, one of the most exciting was the revelation of the Thunderbolts team lineup. That group of supervillains and antiheroes who are forced to carry out missions with a high risk of dying in the attempt. Although this Phase 5 movie was announced at the last San Diego Comic Con, no further details about this project were given to us. That is why many of us thought that we would not hear from this film for a long, long time… which is why it was a surprise to see the official team posing last weekend.

Acting as the team leader on the ground we have Yelena Belova. Within Phase 4 we have been given clues that she works for Val, making her the perfect candidate to lead the Thunderbolts despite the fact that they originally sold us that she participated from the side of the Thunderbolts. good ones. Of course, as part of the team we have Ghost, the main villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp whom many cried out to see again. And speaking of returns, the Red Guardian also returns, Natasha and Yelena’s father figure but who, on this occasion, will be part of this team.

But if the above we can understand that it falls within the imaginable, nothing like the controversial choice to include Taskmaster in the group. This character was not liked by too many fans within the film black widow So if we continue with these plans, let’s hope that Marvel restores the lost glory and glamor of this character during his appearance in the film starring Scarlett Johansson.

Another familiar face that we will see in Thunderbolts will be to bucky barnesthe Winter Soldier. Although at the end of his series with Falcon he is supposed to have found peace with his troubled past, we have the impression that those memories continue unabated. Of course, for the end we leave the main course: US Agent, John Walker. This antihero, along with Yelena, are the only ones who have had contact with Valentina. Also, we really want to see this character meet again. bucky. Sparks will fly for sure.

The absence of controversy

This alignment caused several controversies due to the more than notorious absences of some names linked to the Thunderbolts by the comics and, more specifically, two. First of all we have Abomination. The reason we believe been avoided confirming this character in the team is that he is currently appearing in She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk and in it he seems to be a reformed person, so he could become a spoilers if now they come out saying that they will form a group with those already confirmed.

Y the other great absence is Baron Zemo, who in the comics has almost always been the leader of the team. Although in the official image the character played by Daniel Brühl is not present, a insider very recognized and reliable confirmed that it will be in the film.

Thunderbolts It will be released on July 26, 2024. And you? What do you think of this starting lineup?