Who are the top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft?

I arrive one of the most important days for the United States collegiate athleteswho are eager to hear his name as a selection of one of the 32 NFL franchises in the Draftone of the most anticipated events by fans of the football.

Teams are looking forward to add fresh talent to their organizationsalthough not everyone who is selected in a first round will be guaranteed the success in the NFL and you can also expect surprises every year with those who go under the radar and end up becoming legends, as in the case of Tom Brady, who was chosen with the 199th pick.

It should also come as no surprise that some gem becomes invisible to recruiters, as was the case with notable quarterbacks like Kurt Warner, Warren Moon or Tony Romoor one of the best tight ends in history like Anthony Gates.

This year, the Jacksonville Jaguars will repeat with the first pickso they will look for a player with an immediate impact who balances one of the groups with the worst present and who wait for Trevor’s explosion Lawrenceand, the quarterback with whom they hope to cement their future.

Behind the Jaguars come the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and the two pictures of New York, Jets and Giants, Sets of which little is expected for the incoming campaign, but which are only one selection away from turning their present around.

legend classes

No name can ever be ruled out, although there were cases in which the first elections more than met expectations, providing memorable generations, and there are two clear cases.

The first is the 1989 Draftwhen four of the first five choices They became members of the NFL Hall of Fame.

Characters like Troy Aickmanwinner of three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys, barry sanderswho established himself as one of the best running backs of all time with the Detroit Lions, Derrick Thomas of the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the most formidable linebackers the league has seen and the legendary deion sanderswho with the Atlanta Falcons dazzled the NFL from the cornerback position.

Nor can we forget the 1983 Edition, when quarterbacks who shone for years like JJohn Elway, Dan Marino and Jim Kelly; offensive linemen of the caliber of the Hall of Fame as Jim Corvet and Bruce Matthewsplus explosive running back Eric Dickerson.

In the interest of maintaining competitiveness in the business, the first overall selection to the team with the worst record in the previous season and so on the 32 turns are designated with the Super Bowl champion choosing last.

Are three days of emotions for the players, with the first day (Thursday), reserved for the first round; Rounds 2 and 3 take place on Friday, while Saturday is reserved for the remaining four rounds.

Prospects to watch in the 2022 NFL Draft:

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

Derek Stingley, CB, LSU

Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

Drake London, WR, USC

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

2022 Draft Order:

jacksonville jaguars Detroit Lions Houston Texans New York Jets New York Giants Carolina Panthers New York Giants (Via Chicago Bears) Atlanta Falcons Seattle Seahawks (Via Denver Broncos) New York Jets (Seattle Seahawks) Washington Commanders minnesota vikings Houston Texans (Via Cleveland Browns) Baltimore Ravens Philadelphia Eagles (Via New Orleans Saints) New Orleans Saints (Via Colts, Via Philadelphia Eagles) Los Angeles Chargers Philadelphia Eagles (Via New Orleans Saints) New Orleans Saints (Via Philadelphia Eagles) Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Green Bay Packers (Via Las Vegas Raiders) arizona cardinals Dallas Cowboys buffalo bills Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers Kansas City Chiefs (Via Miami Dolphins) Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Detroit Lions (Via Los Angeles Rams)

