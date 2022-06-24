MADRID, June 24. (CultureLeisure) –

The episode 1×03 of ‘Ms. Marvel’ It was very revealing in several aspects. First, introduced the clandestinesclan to which Najma belongs (Nimra Bucha), the Kamran’s mother (Rish Shah), the young man whom Kamala (Iman Vellani) falls in love with and who turns out to be not as good as he initially seemed. Although, most importantly, there is a race never seen before in the MCU: the Djinn.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

Finally, it was revealed that Kamala Khan is not an Inhumanas in the comics, but it is descendant of the Underground, a Djinn. This change from her counterpart on paper gives a new dimension to the young superheroine who, curiously, more closely resembles their ethnic originsas the Djinn are part of pre-Islamic Arab mythology.

before explaining who are the underground and the Djinn race in the Marvel comics, it’s time to wonder what will happen to the Inhumans in the MCU. After the resounding failure of the ‘Inhumans’ series, which was within the saga as ‘Agents of SHIELD’, Marvel has worked hard so that the public does not remember anything related to them, although it has had the deference of remember them with the cameo of Black Bolt (Anson Mount) on Earth-838 in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

Now, who are the Underground and what does it mean that Kamala is a Djinn? in staples, the Clandestinos are called like that as a play on wordsbecause the name comes from the Destiny Clan, descendants of Adam of Destiny and the Djinn Elalyth.

The Djinn, according to pre-Islamic Arab mythology (and that Islam adapted to its own theological concepts) are spirits that are currently known as the Jinnthanks to the first French translation of ‘The Arabian Nights’, where the continued mention of Djinns caused a Latinized adaptation of the word and the concept itself.

THE ORIGINS OF THE CLANDESTINES

Adam of Destiny lived in 1100 and, when he was 16 years old, he was about to die in an accident in which he had a vision in which a strange and beautiful woman appeared to him and called him. The young man survived later fought in the Crusadeswhere should kill the evil wizard Sujanaa min Raghbahwho had a mystical gem that gave him great powers and fulfilled all his wishes.

In the fight, the gem refused to respond to Sujanna’s commands, and in the fight, the jewel broke and the same woman that Adam saw in his visions came out of it. She explained to him that he was a genie named Elalyth, and after destroying her raptor, he gave Adam immortality.





Adam and Elalyth they had children and the descendants of these are called the Fate Clan, hence they are called Clandestinos. Hybrids between humans and geniuses, these derive their powers from the Djinn race and are nearly immortal. In the Marvel comics, the powers of the Djinn are not well defined, but they have powerful magical abilities. This manifests itself in different ways, for example, Adam cannot be harmed by any weapon. or attack, while his son Albert has the ability to heal others.

THE DJINN, A RACE FROM ANOTHER DIMENSION

The adaptation of the Underground and the Djinn race in the Disney + series considerably changes these origins. Rather than being a mystical race from Earth itself, the Djinn are more like Thor, Loki and the Eternalsbecause it comes from another dimension that has interacted with humanity over decades, creating various types of mythologies.

In this case, the Cladestinos have become the basis of the Djinn myth. At the moment, the Disney + fiction does not make it clear if the Djinn have visited Earth more times. In this fiction, they are people looking to return to their own kingdomthe Noor Dimension, which was not present in the staples.

Being now the Djinn from another dimension, his power is linked to cosmic energywhich makes that ‘Ms. Marvel’ is more connected to Captain Marvel, as well as with Monica Rambeau. Given the Kamala will be present in the sequel led by Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers that hits theaters in July of next year, it stands to reason that the creators of the MCU have wanted the series and the film are explicitly related.