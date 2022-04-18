“Who are the victims” – Libero Quotidiano





The “draconian” did not help Shanghai lockdown to avoid the first deaths from the violent new wave of Covid in China. I’m three victimsaccording to reports from the newspaper South China Morning Post, citing today’s data. According to the newspaper, these are 3 unvaccinated residents, all elderly, aged between 89 and 91, with previous ailments. A script sadly known also in Italy, confirming how the virus and its variants constantly change, increasing contagiousness to exponential levels, but also how constant is the protection guaranteed by the vaccine and how much the most vulnerable groups are still exposed. fragile population.

<br />

<br />





“After entering the hospital, their conditions worsened and they died after unsuccessful attempts to save them,” said the inspector of the city health commission. Wu Ganyu. Thus, the deaths rise to 4,641 (a negligible figure if compared with the Italian one, even more so considering the non-comparable size of the two countries) that China says it has registered since the first case of Coronavirus was detected in the central city of Wuhan at the end of 2019.

<br />

<br />

Most of Shanghai’s 25 million residents are in home confinement for three weekswhile China continues to apply a strategy of ‘zero tolerance’ in an attempt to stem the virus, asking for the isolation of all possible infected people. Today, China has recorded 23,362 new cases of Covid-19, most of them asymptomatic and most of them in Shanghai.



