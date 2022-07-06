Who are the victims of the shooting near Chicago?

This was the moment when a parade was shot on the 4th of July 0:55

(CNN Spanish) — A day that was meant to be a day of celebration in the United States turned into tragedy and fear when a gunman killed seven people and injured dozens more at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, near Chicago.

Now, yet another community in the US is mourning the loss of family and friends.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek read the list of names during a news conference Tuesday. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Cook County coroner identified the seventh deceased person, who died in the morning at Evanston Hospital. The victims are the following:

Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park

Irina McCarthy, 35, of Highland Park

Kevin McCarthy, 37, of Highland Park

Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park

Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park

Nicolás Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, from Morelos, Mexico



Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan, Illinois

The seventh victim died at a hospital outside of Lake County, Banek told a news conference.

In all, about 45 people were injured in the shooting, Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, said at the news conference.

Authorities believe the shooting suspect, who was taken into custody following a manhunt Monday, climbed onto the roof of a business and opened fire on the parade about 20 minutes after it began.

A total of 26 patients were received at Highland Park Hospital, said Dr. Brigham Temple, medical director of NorthShore University Health System.

The patients ranged in age from 8 to 85, and four or five were children, Temple said. She also said that 19 of the 25 shooting victims were treated and released. There were gunshot wounds to the limbs, as well as more central parts of the bodies, she added.

Here’s what we know about the lives lost:

Irina and Kevin McCarthy

Irina and Kevin McCarthy, who were killed in the shooting, are the parents of a young boy who was found alive, according to a family member.

Irina Colon, who was related to Irina McCarthy, shared with CNN an undated photo of the couple at their wedding in Chicago.

Colon said he was not at the parade and learned of the couple’s death from Irina McCarthy’s father. The couple’s 2-year-old son, Aiden, will now be cared for by family members, Colon said.

A verified GoFundMe campaign Colon started said that after the shooting, community members took the boy to safety before his grandparents were located.

“At two years old, Aiden finds himself in an unthinkable position; growing up without his parents,” the campaign says. “Aiden will be cared for by his loving family and he will have a long road ahead of him to heal, find stability and ultimately navigate life as an orphan. He is surrounded by a community of friends and family who will greet him with love and every means available to ensure he has everything he needs as he grows.”

“On behalf of his family, and with his permission, I am establishing this fundraiser to support him and the caregivers who will be tasked with raising, caring for and supporting Aiden as he and his support system embark on this unexpected journey. ”. additional.

The GoFundMe page had raised more than $827,000 by Tuesday night.

Jackie Sundheim

Jackie Sundheim she was identified by her synagogue as one of the six people killed.

The North Shore Israel Congregation in Glencoe said in a statement that Sundheim had been a lifelong member of the congregation and a staff member. She had been a preschool teacher and event coordinator.

“There are not enough words to express the depth of our sorrow at Jacki’s death and our sympathy for her family and loved ones,” the statement said. “We know you join us in praying the deepest that Jacki’s soul is tied to the shelter of God’s wings and his family will somehow find comfort and solace in the midst of this boundless pain.”

Nicholas Toledo

Nicolás Toledo, the father of eight children and grandfather of many, was visiting his family in Highland Park from Mexico and was identified as a victim of the shooting, a Morelos state official told CNN.

Mexican officials issued a press release identifying Toledo as Nicolás “N,” a common practice in Mexico where authorities use “N” for any last name on official documents, under a human rights and privacy protection law. victims.

Toledo loved fishing, painting and walking with his family in the park, one of his granddaughters, Kimberly Rangel, told CNN affiliate WBBM.

Toledo’s family created a GoFundMe page to raise money to repatriate him to Mexico. State and federal authorities are working to support the family with the process, according to a statement published Tuesday.

“What was supposed to be a fun family day turned into a horrible nightmare for all of us,” wrote GoFundMe organizer and one of her granddaughters, Xochil Toledo. “As a family, we are broken and numb.”

She described her grandfather as a “loving man” who was “creative, adventurous, and fun.”

Six of Toledo’s eight children live in the United States, according to a statement from Mexican authorities. One was injured in the shooting along with two other members of the Toledo family.

Stephen Strauss

Stephen Straus, an 88-year-old man, was described by his family as being in good spirits and full of life. The Straus grandchildren told CNN Tuesday that they had a close relationship with their grandfather, whom they saw almost every Sunday for weekly family dinners.

“He was very active, enjoying life,” Maxwell Straus, 18, told CNN. “He attended music festivals, loved going out and rode his bike into his 80s.”

Maxwell Straus said his grandfather mentioned he was attending the parade at a recent dinner. “He was very excited,” recalled Maxwell Straus.

When news of the shooting broke, Maxwell’s father, Jonathan Straus, became very concerned after Stephen did not answer his phone.

A few hours later, the hospital called to confirm his death. “It was shocking, hard to imagine,” Maxwell said.

Tobias Straus, 20, told CNN that hearing the news of his grandfather’s death was “the worst thing imaginable.”

“He had so much life left in him, he wasn’t ready to go by any means,” Tobias added. “This just doesn’t happen in other places, and I have no doubt that if America had better gun control, my grandfather would be alive. ”

“The gun lobby and the American cultural cult of guns is deadly. Kill the grandparents,” she added.

Katherine Goldstein

Katherine Goldstein, 64, is one of the victims in the Highland Park parade shooting, police announced Tuesday. Now her family is talking about what happened during the parade shooting.

Goldstein was at the parade with her daughter Cassie, according to Katherine’s husband, Craig Goldstein, who rushed to the parade to try to help his daughter after he received a phone call from her informing him of the shooting.

“My daughter, Cassie, looked up at the roof and saw the man with the gun. He said ‘Mom we have to run’ and they ran,” Goldstein told CNN. “They were running side by side when a bullet entered Katie’s chest.”

Goldstein said her daughter Cassie saw her mother fall to the ground but had a chance to say “I love you” one last time before she closed her eyes. A stranger then grabbed her daughter Cassie and told her she had to keep running, according to Goldstein.

“I could hear Cassie in the background and she was screaming ‘Mom’s dead! Don’t come.’ She was scared for us. It seemed unreal but she didn’t want to leave Cassie alone. She wanted to find Cassie.”

Craig Goldstein told CNN that his wife was a very kind, selfless and fun person who devoted herself to her family and spent her afternoons playing with their daughters.

“I couldn’t imagine a better mother,” Goldstein added.

“He loved to go bird watching. In the spring he would go out every morning with his binoculars.”

Goldstein is survived by her two daughters and her husband.

What we know about the wounded

Barbara Medina, 46, was injured in the shooting, not by gunshots, but by the stampede as parade-goers fled the area in an effort to escape Monday’s chaos.

Medina was marching in the parade with a Community Partners for Affordable Housing (CPAH) banner when he heard gunshots, he told CNN. A sea of ​​people rushed at her, so she dropped the banner, grabbed her 7-year-old daughter Caroline and her scooter, and took off running. Unfortunately, she was separated from her 12-year-old son and her father in the mad rush to get away from the area.

Medina and her daughter fled down an alley but noticed her daughter slow down behind her. She reached back to grab her and help her, but she tripped over her scooter and landed hard on her left arm. She knew right away that she was broken, she said.

After arriving at a stranger’s house, Medina learned that her son and father were safe and sheltered elsewhere. She borrowed a sling and an ice pack, and placed her arm on pillows to ease the pain.

Hours later, Medina went to Skokie Hospital, a non-trauma center, to have his arm checked out, and doctors diagnosed a proximal radius fracture just below the elbow. She is now in a cast from the tips of her fingers to the top of her shoulder, and she expects to be in a cast for about 6-8 weeks.

Although her arm hurts, she is thankful that she and her family were not seriously injured.

“I am more concerned about the children. I am thankful that we are all safe,” she said. “It will be a long healing process.”

CNN’s Amanda Musa, Chris Boyette, Ana Melgar Zúñiga, Fidel Gutiérrez, Melissa Alonso and David Williams contributed to this report.