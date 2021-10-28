Who are the vip champions of the environment

Find out what they are. From Leonardo DiCaprio to Cate Blanchett

The problem of environment and its sustainability it is increasingly present among the topics under discussion in all parts of the world.

Many are the VIP champions of the initiatives for the protection of our planet and also the people who will live there in the future.

Leonardo Dicaprio

The American actor, who came to international limelight thanks to his interpretation of the film Titanic, which was followed by many other successes, has always been one of the most committed VIPs in the defense ofenvironment. He personally bought an island in front of Belize to avoid deforestation and lives in an eco-sustainable skyscraper.

Leonardo Dicaprio he heads the foundation that bears his name and promotes many causes in favor of the nature that surrounds us. He is also one of the board members of environmental organizations such as the Wwf.

Gisele Bündchen

The supermodel originally from Brazil, who was nominated by the UN in 2009 “ambassador for environmental protection“, is one of the most active VIPs in theecology. With her eco-friendly line “Ipanema“the model raises funds which are then used in projects involving the conservation of the Amazon rainforest.

The defense ofecosystem of the Amazon rainforest it also happens with another of his projects called Agua Limpa. With his actions the Bündchen is a real “eco-heroine”, especially for the little ones through the cartoon series entitled Gisele & The Green Team, which raises awareness of the issues ecology and the environment the new generations.

Robert Redford

Even the sex symbol of the 70s has always been part of the environmental VIPs and champions of alternative energy. For years the American actor fight for the environment and in particular for the forest protection and is the creator and editor of the “Sundance Film Festival“held annually in his production institute.

Robert Redford he also organized for the first time, in 1989, a conference on environmental protection and for more than 30 years he has been one of the members of the “Council for the Defense of Natural Resources“of the USA.

Cate Blanchett

The American actress who has won the Academy Award twice since 2006 is one of the participants of the Climate Reality Project. Cate Blanchett she is also an ambassador for a non-governmental organization, SolarAid, which fights the climate change and poverty. The primary objective of the organization is to bring electricity to the homes of African families by installing systems with solar panels.

During 2007, the actress was the official face of the “Who On Earth Cares” campaign, with the aim of raising awareness in online communities on the issue of climate change. Together with her husband she also fought to install a solar panel system on the roof of the Sydney theater.

Other VIP Paladins of the environment

Many other VIPs are also active on this theme, starting with actor Matt Damon to continue with Natalie Portman, Elle McPherson, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and George Clooney. Thanks also to their actions, the topic of the environment and eco-sustainability is always present in people’s thoughts.