Who are the Wagner mercenaries? This is how Vladimir Putin deploys his private army in Ukraine in search of his main targets | International | News

Vladimir Putin’s government continues its offensive on Ukraine, and now the Russian president has given the order for a military group known as the Wagner mercenaries to deploy their power on Ukrainian territory.

As reported by the British Ministry of Defense, a troop of more than 1,000 pro-Russian mercenaries was deployed in eastern Ukraine, and its main leaders seek to take new combat actions against the government of Volodimir Zelensky.

Through the official Twitter account, that British office confirmed the fact and mentioned:

Due to heavy losses and a largely stalled invasion, Russia has most likely been forced to prioritize Wagner personnel for Ukraine at the expense of operations in Africa and Syria.

The goal of the Wagner mercenaries in the Ukraine

Markian Lubkovskiwho is an adviser to the Ukrainian Defense Minister, stated last Friday, March 25, that among the plans of this military group is the main objective of eliminating the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, as well as his prime minister, Denis Shmygal.

This was stated by Lubkovski, in an interview with the American chain CNN:

They wanted to assassinate the leaders of Ukraine: our president and our prime minister. That was the goal and a couple of them were sent to the Ukraine without any success. Markian Lubkovski

However, the British authorities imposed a new series of sanctions against 65 Russian individuals and entities, including the Wagner group, considered to be the private army of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Who make up the Wagner group?

According to the Sumarium web portal, the Wagner troops and their paramilitaries are made up of suspects of armed conflicts and military abuses in Mali, Libya and Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said in March that Russia had established a list of 40,000 Syrian army and armed militia fighters to be deployed to Ukraine.

Russian forces concentrate most of their efforts in the eastern region of donbas, where they fight against the most equipped sector of the Ukrainian forces. And, according to a source close to President Zelensky, they are trying to ally themselves with separatists from Lugansk and Donetsk to try to surround the Ukrainian soldiers. (I)

