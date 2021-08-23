Who are the whales of Bitcoin

With the term Bitcoin whales are meant the large holders of BTC. They are people, institutions or platforms that really have a huge amount of money in their wallets in the form of cryptocurrency.

How many bitcoin whales exist and how many BTC they have

It is possible to quantify the whales of BTC, to do so, just consult Bitinfocharts.

The table tells us that:

The top 100 rich hold 15.02% of the total supply of Bitcoin , equal to 2.8 million BTC for $ v133 billion;

, equal to 2.8 million BTC for $ v133 billion; The top 10 addresses have 6.04% of the wealth,

The top 100 addresses have 15.02% of the wealth;

There are over 2 million addresses that have at least $ 10,000 worth of bitcoins.

Who are the whales

Although bitcoin guarantees pseudo anonymity, it is possible trace the identity of some of these whales.

The exchanges

Again, Bitinfocharts comes to the rescue, showing us that the holders of some of the largest BTC addresses are exchanges. Specifically, the richest is the cold wallet of Binance where there are over 288,000 BTC (equal to 13 billion dollars). The cold wallet of Bitfinex, where more than 178,000 BTC are contained. In fifth and sixth place there are two cold wallets that belong to OkEX, with over 80,000 BTC each. The cold wallet of Huobi with 73,000 BTC.

Individuals

Then there are some people who have accumulated a huge amount of BTC to be able to boast the definition of “whales”.

The first whale in Bitcoin history is Satoshi Nakamoto. It is said that he mined 1 million BTC in the first days of the cryptocurrency’s life. But these BTCs are said to have stopped in different wallets, which suggests that the mysterious creator of bitcoin is dead. It happens that some of these dormant wallets wake up, but there are not enough clues to prove that Satoshi is really making the movements 10 years after his last public appearance.

Whales also include the Winklevoss twins. They owe their fortune to a maxi compensation obtained by Mark Zuckerberg at the time of the lawsuit that saw them opposed for the creation of Facebook. They invested some of that fortune in BTC. It was 2013. They made the right choice. Today the value of those cryptocurrencies bought in unsuspecting times would make the CEO of Facebook pale, certainly not doing badly.

Investopedia also counts whales among the whales Tim Draper and Barry Silbert.

Tim Draper he is considered one of the first “institutional” investors in Bitcoin. He had bought 42,000 which he lost with the MT hack. Gox. Then I buy 30,000 in a judicial auction linked to the failure of the first major cryptocurrency exchange.

Today he is convinced that BTC may be worth $ 250,000 by the beginning of 2023. And this justifies its maxi investment.

Berry Silbert he is the founder of Digital Currency Group, as well as a member of Grayscale and Coindesk. It has evidently made a business of cryptocurrencies. Like Tim Draper, he bought 48,000 BTC at auction for Mt. Gox.

The institutions

Among the institutions, one can be mentioned above all: Microstrategy. The first Bitcoin purchases he disclosed in August 2020. Today he has more in his wallet 105,000 bitcoins, while the subsidiary MacroStrategy LCC has in turn 92,000 BTC. Michael Saylor’s idea has so far been a winning one: to make Bitcoin the company’s primary reserve.

The whales and the market

But what happens when whales burst into the market with all their weight? Technically, whales can manipulate the market. If a whale decides to make large purchases of bitcoin, it can drag the market higher, causing the FOMO to rise.

Conversely, if he decides to convert his BTC into cash, he can place large sell orders, and increase the pressure to do so. This triggers a chain of sales that bring the price of bitcoin down.

Ultimately, their role is by no means marginal. Mostly with the continuous entry of institutional investors, it is likely that whales will play a leading role, also acting as “sharks”, taking advantage of the discounts to make further purchases and increase their wealth.