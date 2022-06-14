who are their opening acts?

Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish… these are three superstars. Let’s take a look at their respective first games on aficia.

Are you perhaps preparing to go see one of these three superstars in concert in France or abroad before the end of the year? Know that Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish have several points in common. Starting with this immense current international success and the fact of being accompanied by Live Nation, undoubtedly the biggest promoter of shows in the world. But instead of (re) talking about these 3 artists whose careers are already well launched, let’s focus on their first parts, lesser known artists who deserve the same success!

Dua Lipa

Yes, his dates in France have passed, but nothing prevents us from doing a little focus on his first games. If Angele and Tove Lo will join her on other dates, it is indeed claw which got the ball rolling in Lyon and at the AccorHotel Arena last month. Being in the audience, we really liked the luminous pop and the energy of the artist with “Black Hole”, she who is expected to be the new star of English pop. It was intense, pop and colorful. Griff scratched us with happiness!

Harry Styles

Next month, the huge show ofHarry Styles will perform at the AccorHotel Arena. The artist is currently number 1 in the world on streaming platforms with “As It Was”. If internationally, Jessie Ware, Ben Harper & Koffee, Wet Lagor Mitsky who will take turns, in France, is the alternative pop-rock group Wolf Alice which will set the tempo. Pure pop lovers will have to hang on with guitars at all costs and a feminine voice that will not leave you indifferent! The group, which will soon be celebrating ten years of career, will have no trouble getting the room moving! Harry Styles’ tour continues to grow and will run until March 2023.

Billie Eilish

Only a few more days to wait before discovering the dark-pop phenomenon Billie Eilish in France. But before her is jessie reyez which will warm up your vocal cords, at least in France. Jungle will play on other dates at Inter. Jessie Reyez is quite simply the little protege of Beyoncé, Jay-Z or even Eminem. The Canadian seduced them one by one with her tender voice, her soulful style and her simplicity of singing love in dark times. In short, not so far from Billie Eilish ultimately. Incidentally, we know of countless hits like “Promises” written for Calvin Harris and Sam Smith or “Blue” by Jonas Blue. Just that… You should enjoy!

