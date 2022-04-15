who are these stars who have settled in the south of France?

The sun, the aperitif, the beach, the barbecues,… The arguments are numerous and undoubtedly infinite to describe the happiness of living in the south of France. Admittedly, the north of the country also has serious assets and magnificent places. However, it must be recognized that it is indeed the lower part of the country that attracts the most stars.

Indeed, some may not know it, but many actors, athletes, or even singers, have chosen to put their suitcases in Marseille, Nice, Monaco, or the Côte d’Azur in general. Of course, they do not live there all year round, although some are exceptions to the rule. In any case, many people have chosen to own a second home in order to have a foothold when the good weather arrives.

Southern lovers

It is not for nothing that, especially in summer, Saint-Tropez, Monaco, and other famous cities, become the favorite place for stars to spend their holidays and bake in the sun. Jay-Z and Beyoncé, for example, have opted for the city which has known the most famous of the gendarmes thanks to Louis de Funès. Indeed, it is in Saint-Tropez that the Carters go most often in the summer. You may be able to come across them this year if you walk near the city’s port.

Before their separation, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie also loved spending time in the south of France. Indeed, the two actors were the owners of the famous castle of Miraval in the Var. If you like rosé, you’ve probably already had a drop of this famous wine with its rounded bottle.

Novak Djokovic, he fell under the spell of a city that suits him rather well. Given that he has already won the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters twice, the Serb has chosen to acquire a luxurious villa in Monaco for the modest sum of 10 million euros. The personalities mentioned are not the only ones to have fallen in love with the south of France. You can also find them in our slideshow above.

See also: Beyoncé and Jay-Z win the jackpot!

RF