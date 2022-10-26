“Who are you brother? You say you’re Beyoncé ”: big clash between Julien and Léa in the Star Academy

The second prime tested the students of the star Academy who experienced the first elimination from the competition. After a Sunday half sleep half debrief, the students began a new week which was not without tension. As proof, the lively spat between Léa and Julien this Monday, October 24!

The magic of the beginnings and the harmony of the first hours seem already far away. The bonus of this October 22 reminded the students that they were in a competition and that to save his place, he was going to have to fight. Julien was particularly affected by this. The young man named, was saved by the public and then gave his voice to Ahcène to the detriment of Amisse who was therefore the first eliminated from the singing competition. A choice he had to explain to Léa, the group’s serial buzzer…

“I made the promise and I’m doing it again now: whether you’re my best friend or not, if he performed better, I’ll choose him, that’s the game, even if I love you crazy“, he had explained. “Ah, you judge in relation to the performance?“, had then asked his comrade. “It’s like that, we have to, it’s the game“, replied Julien. “No, me, no. I find that Amisse has seriously managed better than Ahcène“, had launched the self-proclaimed diva of the new promotion.

“But, who are you ?”

And things obviously did not work out this October 24, on the live stream. The two strong heads of the promo again looked for lice. Léa, annoyed by the behavior of the brunette, said that she would no longer speak to him. What crime of lèse-majesté had he committed? The optician revealed: “Yesterday he was in his bubble, I come to him, he says to me: ‘I don’t want to talk at the moment’. But, who are you ?“. Neither one nor two, the young man did not hesitate to answer him scathingly: “And who are you brother? You say you’re Beyoncé“. Not enough to disconcert his comrade who feels perfectly legitimate: “And then I have the right?“.

“Me all cute, I come I ask her ‘How’s Juju?‘ like he was my little brother. ‘I don’t feel like talking right now. It’s super demeaning“, she estimated. And if Léa was so upset it is that she herself finds herself faced with doubts about her talents after two mediocre performances during the prime on Retina and on a resumption of Lady Gaga. Julien was not sensitive to his arguments. “You distort everything, whether it’s in the intonation in the lyrics, in fashion I’m a big sh*t and she’s the diva“, he was annoyed. Léa then concluded: “I said ‘but that one is bad at heart. He said that, you know like rebellious teenagers. Hello you’re not 15“, struck Léa by way of conclusion in Nabilla mode first period. It promises for the future.