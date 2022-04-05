Who are your partners outside of fiction?

Undoubtedly, Sandra Bullock and channing tatum They are two of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. Both have been responsible for winning the hearts of their fans with each of their characters, becoming the kings of romantic movies and even action movies, two genres in which both have been very successful. That’s why now that they’ve worked together on the romantic comedy The Lost City of D, the fans of both artists could not be more excited, because without a doubt the fusion of these two talents on the big screen looks to be a blockbuster. And it is that in addition to the professionalism of both, the chemistry that exists between them has crossed the screen, so much so that during the presentation of the film in London, England, the couple of actors showed off their complicity with beautiful looks and smiles that they exchanged during the red carpet, something that undoubtedly made their fans dream, who considered that they would be a beautiful couple in real life. However, the connection shown during this date was nothing more than mere professional complicity and affection of friends, since both actors have quite solid, although very discreet, relationships. Play the video and find out who Sandra and Channing’s partners are outside of fiction.

