Health

WHO calls China’s “zero covid” policy “unsustainable”

Photo of Zach Zach30 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

image source, EPA

The director of the World Health Organization (WHO) described China’s current anticovid policy, commonly known as “zero covid”, as “unsustainable”.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the international organization, assured that he had expressed his position to the authorities of the Asian giant and added that he believed that “change [en la política anti covid de China] would quite important”.

“When we talk about the zero covid strategy, we don’t think it’s sustainable given the behavior of the virus today and what we anticipate for the future,” the officer said.

“We have discussed the matter with Chinese experts. And we have indicated to them that handling [covid cero] It won’t be sustainable… I think a change would be quite important,” he added.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach30 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Related Articles

How COVID is helping us move away from white-focused clinical trials to reach more patients – Chicago Tribune

6 mins ago

Allergy, spring flu or COVID-19? These are the symptoms that will help you differentiate them

18 mins ago

Why Covid-19 Vaccine Boosters May Be More Important Than Ever

42 mins ago

Companies take on the challenge of ensuring the well-being of their employees

48 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button