who calls instead – Libero Quotidiano





The match with Switzerland, Friday 12 November, decisive for the qualification to the World Cup in Qatar, continues to have not exceptional omens for the blues. The death of injuries continues: after Pellegrini and Zaniolo, also Ciro Immobile leaves the retirement of the national team due to a muscle pain affecting the soleus of the left leg, a problem that the Lazio center forward had been dealing with for a few days.





In place of Immobile, reports the Gazzetta dello Sport, Roberto Mancini calls the Sassuolo center forward Gianluca Scamacca. As for the rest of the group, Nicolò Barella and Giorgio Chiellini did not carry out today’s training and continued the necessary treatment after their respective injuries, but they remain in groups to evaluate their availability in the coming days.





Instead, there is more optimism about Nicolò Barella’s conditions: not even the Inter midfielder he trained on Tuesday, but more as a precaution than out of real concern about his injury. The footballer in fact came out bruised from the Milan derby, due to a muscle problem which he suffered during the second half of the match.