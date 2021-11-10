Sports

who calls instead – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read


The match with Switzerland, Friday 12 November, decisive for the qualification to the World Cup in Qatar, continues to have not exceptional omens for the blues. The death of injuries continues: after Pellegrini and Zaniolo, also Ciro Immobile leaves the retirement of the national team due to a muscle pain affecting the soleus of the left leg, a problem that the Lazio center forward had been dealing with for a few days.

It has nothing to do with this national team. Sconcerti also demolishes the building: is it over with Italy?

In place of Immobile, reports the Gazzetta dello Sport, Roberto Mancini calls the Sassuolo center forward Gianluca Scamacca. As for the rest of the group, Nicolò Barella and Giorgio Chiellini did not carry out today’s training and continued the necessary treatment after their respective injuries, but they remain in groups to evaluate their availability in the coming days.

He does not know how to play football, he is afraid, like being in six: Antonio Cassano brutal against Ciro Immobile

Instead, there is more optimism about Nicolò Barella’s conditions: not even the Inter midfielder he trained on Tuesday, but more as a precaution than out of real concern about his injury. The footballer in fact came out bruised from the Milan derby, due to a muscle problem which he suffered during the second half of the match.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Rhythm World Championships: gold and silver for the blue ‘farfalle’ – Sport

1 week ago

The strange case of Pobega: Milan can risk a Locatelli-Pessina bis. For 12 million

July 16, 2021

3 stages in Budapest from 6 to 8 May – Corriere.it

1 week ago

HOW MANY ATTACKS TO THE JUVE, RAISE THE ANTENNAS! THE OLD LADY ZOPPETTA …

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button