who can ask which tax regime applies

There flexibility in output it is one of the most relevant and topical profiles in the pension sector.

In the mandatory system after the “bridge” solutions introduced in the current year by Budget Law 2022 (quota 102, renewal of the women’s option and Ape sociale with expansion of the reference audience, extension for a further two years of the expansion contract with a reduction in the number of employees to access it) to deal with the loss of quota 100 and in any case the employment tensions induced by the effects economic aspects of the pandemic, retirement channels are one of the main themes (the others are the retirement of young people and women and the relaunch of pension funds) which are being studied in depth within the context of the ongoing 4.0 consultation table between the government and trade unions.

The goal is to identify new solutions from pension exit strategy to be added to the canonical old-age pension and early pension from next year to replace the 102 quota which is valid only for 2022.

It should be highlighted that while in the basic pension the mosaic of outgoing flexibility is in progress, in the supplementary pension there is already a specific solution represented by Advance Temporary Supplementary Annuity (RITA). What is it and how does it work?

How RITA works

It should be noted that this benefit was initially introduced by the 2017 Budget Law and modeled in the original version in strong symbiosis with the voluntary pension advance, an experimental measure that ended its validity on 31 December 2019.

In fact, it was possible to access RITA by workers enrolled in the supplementary pension in possession of the requisites required for the voluntary APE. In particular, in order to apply for RITA, the member of the pension fund had to have terminated the employment relationship (resignation and / or dismissal) and had to produce the INPS certification useful for obtaining the pension advance.

Therefore, the required material of the voluntary APE was not required but it was sufficient to have accrued the requisites for access. Subsequently, with the 2018 Budget Law, the Temporary Advance Supplementary Annuity was made structural and autonomous institute as a new early benefit in our supplementary pension system, releasing it from the Ape.

What is RITA in practice? As Mefop recalls in a recent in-depth study, it consists in the fractional disbursement of the accumulated amount requested (being able to relate to the totality of the accumulated position or a part of it) disbursed in maximum quarterly installments from the moment of acceptance of the request by the pension fund until maturity of the age foreseen for the old-age pension in the compulsory membership scheme.

Dealing with fractional deliveryEven minimal, the disbursement of the sums cannot take place in a single solution, which is why the RITA request must be presented to the supplementary pension scheme within a reasonable time to allow disbursement in at least two installments.

The purpose of RITA is therefore to act as “financial life buoy”For the adherent by ferrying him to the achievement of the old age pension.

Who can request it

Workers who have ceased to work and are missing can apply for RITA no more than 5 years at the age set for old age pension provided they are in possession of a contribution requirement from at least 20 years in the compulsory membership regimes and unemployed workers for more than 24 months with no more than 10 years to go to the age set for the old-age pension in the compulsory membership scheme.

For both cases it is necessary to have the requirement of 5 years of participation in supplementary pension. As reminded by Mefop, it is possible to request RITA even if you have an early retirement pension (share 102, option for women, early retirement for the precocious). It is still to be highlighted how, without prejudice to the requirements of termination of work or unemployment exceeding 24 months to be ascertained at the time of the request, it is believed that any resumption of work by the member is not incompatible with the provision of the service.

The advance service in the form of RITA is accessible to all workers (subordinates, self-employed and freelancers) including also the public employees enrolled in the respective forms of supplementary pension; On the other hand, those enrolled in the funds under a defined benefit scheme are excluded.

Tax profiles

From a fiscal point of view, it should be noted that RITA is subject to a tax levy consisting of one withholding by way of tax (without further application of additional royal or municipal) with the rate of 15 percent, with a reduction of 0.3 per cent for each year exceeding the 15th year of participation in supplementary pension schemes, with a maximum reduction limit of 6 per cent.

In any case, it is possible to opt for the full application of the ordinary taxation through their tax return. This option, apparently less advantageous, could instead be more convenient in the case of the simultaneous presence, parallel to the perception of RITA, of deductible charges such as to reduce the tax burden to zero.

It is also interesting to recall how last December the Revenue Agency expressed itself with a specific Response to a request for legal advice with which it clarified some profiles. Still drawing on the in-depth analysis of the Mefop, it is highlighted in the first place that the adjustment of the tax paid provisionally on the advance will be made at the time of the definitive payment of the service (with the last installment of the RITA disbursed).

As regards the rate of 15 per cent, it is further specified that the possible reduction of 0.30 is also achieved during the disbursement of the RITA. Finally, as regards the RITA paid to an old member it is believed that the tax base is determined according to the tax provisions in force for the periods of accrual of the service, while the taxation is unitary for the entire service provided as RITA, subject only to the rate of 15% which can be reduced up to a minimum of 9%.

Copyright © – Reproduction reserved