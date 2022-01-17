who can do it and how it works

Starting from Wednesday 19 January, in Emilia-Romagna it will be possible to carry out self-test with a quick antigenic swab to determine if one’s positivity to Covid and formally start the period of isolation. The positivity certified through the self-made tampon and the subsequent upload of the result on the electronic health record, in fact, will allow the automatic sending of the information to the Public Health Departments for the purposes of the rapid activation of fiduciary isolation.

In the same way, always with self-test, after seven days that must be counted starting from the day following the positive data, it will be possible to carry out a further swab by yourself to verify, and certify if this will be the result, the negativity to the virus, always uploading the result on your electronic health record, thus obtaining the end of isolation certification within 24 hours.

It is a procedure that can be used by assisted citizens in Emilia-Romagna, with electronic health records activated and who have already received the third dose of anti-covid vaccine (approximately 2 million people the potential audience). However, in the event of a positive outcome – and especially in the presence of symptoms, even mild ones – it is necessary to always consult your general practitioner or continuity of care doctor (emergency medical service). This is a new procedure in the national field, wanted by the Emilia-Romagna Region and which aims to simplify the procedures for tracing and taking care of virus-positive citizens by the Regional Health Service.

“We strongly believe in the need to invest in the alliance between citizens and public health to reduce viral circulation by promptly recognizing the positivity – comments the councilor for health policies Raffaele Donini – In this way we expand the possibility of testing the population, trusting on sense of responsibility of citizens who, aware of their state, will put themselves in a condition of isolation so as not to infect others. We hope, with this project, to free up energy for the public health departments which, by carrying out fewer swabs, will be able to intensify their vaccination efforts. For many asymptomatic vaccinated people, positivity is an administrative rather than a clinical problem: the experimentation is aimed precisely at simplifying the life of these people, allowing us to make more vaccines and fewer tampons. It is obvious that instead for those who have symptoms, the advice to contact their doctor remains “.

How does it work

The procedure is very simple: the asymptomatic person who has already received the booster dose and who needs to take a swab, because he fears he has come into contact with a positive, can undergo the self-test alone, in his own home. You can use one of the rapid self-test antigen tests available in pharmacies, supermarkets and local stores. The tests, to be valid for self-certification, must bear the CE mark followed by a 4-digit code that certifies that that test is valid for use at home, without assistance from a healthcare professional. And the product must have instructions on how to use and interpret the test also in Italian, to ensure that it is valid in our territory. The list of tests that can be used for the result to be validated, continuously updated, is available at this address: https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/tamponi-autotesting.

If the swab is successful, the person can register it on the electronic health record and thus start the period of isolation. In particular, it will be necessary to indicate on the Electronic Health Record – in addition to your contacts – the result of the test, the date and time of execution, the test used by searching for the barcode number shown on the test package, the lot and its expiration date. At that point it will be necessary to upload on the site the photo in which the commercial name of the test used and the bar code shown on the package, and the test result are evident.

The person who initiated the procedure, after having sent the test result, will receive the document of initiation of fiduciary isolation from the Ausl within 24 hours. From this moment, the count starts which – according to ministerial indications – lasts 7 days for those who have received the booster dose. After this period, the citizen can repeat the self-test and record the negative result on the Electronic Health Record (if so). He will also have to sign a self-declaration of the absence of symptoms attributable to the acute phase of the disease (fever, cough, rhinitis, cold) for at least 3 days before taking the test.

If the test is still positive, it will be possible to carry out further tests, again in self-administration, in the following days and to transmit the result as soon as a negative result is obtained. The isolation, in the absence of symptoms, is in any case interrupted by the Ausl at the 21st day from the execution of the first positive test, without the need to resort to further tests.

After experimentation

After an initial experimentation, during which random checks will be carried out to verify the coincidence of the rapid test result with the molecular one, the objective of the Region is to take a further step forward, in agreement with the Ministry of Health: that is, to extend this modality also to those who have taken the second dose for less than four months.