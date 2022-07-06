Who Can Eliminate Your Federal Student Loan Debt?

New York — More than a decade ago, when Melissa Martinez applied to have her loan eliminated, the US Department of Education told her she was not a candidate.

Martinez, who is a university professor, tried again last year and managed to have the last $6,000 of her student loan eliminated to finance her doctorate. And she succeeded, like many others.

To date, more than 145,000 applicants have had the rest of their student debt eliminated through the Public Service Loan Forgivenessaccording to new information published by the federal government.

Billions of people have completed their applications and, according to public officials, even more people may qualify for the program. Most of the debt forgiveness has occurred since October of last year, when the government temporarily paused certain program restrictions. However, such changes will only be valid until October 31.

Lately, student debt is a topic that has become frequently discussed around the country. An estimated 43 million Americans have loans worth a total of approximately $1.6 trillion, according to data from the federal government. Student loan payments were paused at the start of the pandemic and will continue to be paused through August 31. The president is expected Joe Biden announce more updates on student debt before the deadline.

Most of the forgiveness has occurred since last year, when the government changed the program’s strict rules. Previously, the program had rejected more than 90% of applicants, which include staff from schools, government and nonprofit organizations, according to a 2019 Department of Education release.

Officials in charge of the program have been criticized for mismanaging the program, confusing applicants, excluding them for small details and dragging out debt forgiveness.

“I thought maybe this time it was going to work,” said Martinez, who graduated from the University of Texas, Austin, in 2010 with a doctorate in educational administration.

Martinez said that the money saved by the forgiveness will be used to reduce his credit card debt and as a savings fund for emergencies or unexpected expenses.

“Knowing that the rest (of the debt) is eliminated takes a great weight off my shoulders”Martinez said.

Although the deadline is in October, Martínez advises that people who qualify for the program start the process as soon as possible. For her, the application process was difficult to navigate, even as many of the restrictions are on hold. It took her five months to finish the process and she waited another three to find out if she had been accepted into the program.

“I remember calling and waiting on the phone for an hour”said Martinez, who had to submit proof of employment twice because it was rejected the first time.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, launched in 2007 to encourage professionals to work in the public sector, eliminates student loan debt for workers in the public sector after 10 years of work or 120 monthly payments. Teachers, librarians, nurses, members of the military or other public workers, as well as employees of non-profit organizations qualify for this program.

To date, the total amount of federal debt forgiven is about $8.1 billion. But that amount is only a fraction of the money that could be eliminated under this program. The average individual debt forgiven is $64,968.

“The program seems very simple, people commit to work for their nation and their communities and in return the government promises to eliminate their student debt”said Kat Welbeckcivil rights counselor at the Student Borrower Protection Center. “We have seen over these 14 years that many people have been caught up in administrative problems and do not know that they have access to this program, or have been told that they do not have access even when they are eligible through their work.”

Under the new rules, the program now accepts payments that were previously ineligible. Such is the case of people who, by mistake or lack of knowledge, signed up for payment plans that did not qualify for the program.

“I think it’s a great incentive, especially for teachers. Many work too much and do not receive the salary necessary to live and on top of that they have their student debt to pay “Martinez said.

The extension period has changed the lives of lenders, who have finally received credit for the payments they have made during the years they have worked in the public sector. Some have wept with happiness as their debt dropped to zero, Welbeck said.

“There are many more people who have to be contacted”Welbeck added. “And it’s only a year, so we’re operating urgently.”

Martinez encourages everyone to apply for this program during this extension period, even when frustrated. Martinez said it’s worth the time and effort when you see your debt eliminated.

Lenders who are unemployed or no longer working in the public sector may still be eligible, according to the Department of Education. Also, months in which student debt payments have been paused due to the pandemic continue to count toward the 120 payments required in the program.