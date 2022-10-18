Who can enter the United States with a passport only?
Citizens of countries that do not need a visa to stay up to 90 days.
The visa to enter the United States is not a problem in the whole world. There is a group of 38 nations or states that can travel to that country only with a valid passport.
These countries apply to the Visa option waiver. Which allows a stay of up to 90 days. The condition, adds the note of the specialized site For Immigrants, is that it is a travel for tourist or business reasons.
To access this type of visa, according to the same source, those interested must request entry through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). Upon approval, they are enrolled in the OBIM program of the United States Department of Homeland Security.
Enter the USA without a visa
The list includes the following countries:
Germany
Andorra
Australia
Austria
Belgium
brunei
Chili
South Korea
Denmark
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Estonia
Finland
France
Greece
Holland
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Italy
Japan
latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
malt
Monaco
Norway
New Zealand
Portugal
United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Manx only)
Czech Republic
San Marino
Singapore
Sweden
Swiss
Taiwan.
A special case refers to the citizens of Bermuda and Canada. Although they do not apply to the Visa Waiver, they have different legislation that does not require a visa either.
Exceptions to the Visa Waiver
However, there are some exceptions to this permission.
Those who were in Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen as of March 1, 2011 or have dual nationality with Iran, Iraq, Syria or Sudan, must apply a B-2 visa.
Although, if the trip was due to a legitimate business, journalistic function or for being a member of an international organization or NGO they will be able to access.
Exceptions are also allowed when the presence responds to diplomatic or military purposes.