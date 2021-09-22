Who can kill Thor? 3 weaknesses of the God of Marvel

The filming of Thor Love and Thunder has finished for a few months now, and waiting for a first look at the new adventure of the character of Chris Hemsworth, we have collected for you 3 among the main weaknesses of the God of Thunder.

Magic

Although a god, Thor is highly susceptible to magical attacks. In the comics, for example, Amora the Enchantress and her younger sister Lorelei used magic to make him fall in love with the former and then attack him on the sexual side. Additionally, Malekith once used magical battle leaves known as Jarnbjorn, forged by the dwarves who gave Thor his Mjolnir, to cut off his left arm.

Miðgarðsormr (Jǫrmungandr)

Miðgarðsormr, also known as Jǫrmungandr, is a giant and monstrous snake from Norse mythology that is one of Thor’s greatest weaknesses in the Marvel comics. Although his skin is normally impenetrable, in fact, the Asgardian god can be seriously injured by the teeth of the enormous creature.

Loki

Despite his indisputable strength, Thor is known for a certain naivete in the study of human nature and the behavior of people. This is also reflected in his relationship with Loki, who thanks to his deceptions will always find a way to penetrate his brother’s hard skin with one of his invisible knives (real and otherwise).

Directed by Taika Watiti, we remember, the new chapter will debut in theaters in May 2022. Meanwhile, here’s what role Jane Foster could play in Thor Love and Thunder.