Who can prosecute Vladimir Putin for “war crimes” committed in Ukraine? | Univision News Politics

“What is happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone sees it,” said President Joe Biden on Monday, reacting to the images that went around the world over the weekend after the withdrawal of the Russian Army from that suburb of kyiv, which showed bodies of civilians in the streets, some apparently executed, and the widespread destruction of residential areas.
“Maybe you remember that I was criticized for calling (Vladimir) Putin a war criminal. Well, the truth of the matter, we saw it happen in Bucha, this justifies him, he is a war criminal,” the president said, recalling that the first time he said it, during his recent trip to Poland, he was questioned by some inside and outside. from Washington, which they considered to be very harsh accusations against the Russian leader.
“But we have to collect the information. (…) We have to get all the details so that this can be a real trial for war crimes. This guy is brutal,” said the president, who stopped short of calling what happened in Bucha a “genocide,” as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling it.
Biden’s statements are in line with those of the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who wrote on her Twitter account on Monday that the European Union will send investigators to Ukraine to help the local attorney general “document war crimes”. ”.
Investigations into Putin’s actions during the Ukraine invasion had begun before these new atrocities were reported outside of kyiv. But even if solid evidence is found, prosecuting Putin, a head of state, or his military advisers, would be a huge political and legal challenge.
What is considered a war crime
The regulations of armed conflicts are established in the so-called Geneva Conventions, an international pact adopted at the end of the Second World War (1939-45) to guarantee the legal and physical protection of the combatants and the civilian populations that may be in the middle. of the clashes.
Among its guidelines, which have been adopted by 196 countries, it is indicated that:
- Civilians cannot be deliberately targeted, nor does the infrastructure that is vital to their survival.
- The sick and wounded must be cared for, including wounded soldiers from the opposing side, who have rights as prisoners of war.
- Some weapons are prohibited due to indiscriminate suffering or egregious things they cause, such as anti-personnel landmines and chemical or biological weapons.
- Serious crimes such as extrajudicial executions, rapes or mass persecution of a group have special treatment and are known as “crimes against humanity”.
“Worse than ISIS”: macabre discovery after withdrawal of Russian forces north of kyiv
Some of these assumptions provided for in the conventions have been seen in the development of the war in Ukraine, with the documented destruction of residential areas in which apparently there was no military interest.
Who prosecutes war crimes
Both the International Criminal Court (ICC), which was created in 2002 with the Rome Statute, and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of the UN (both based in The Hague), have functions that uphold the rules of war .
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) rules on disputes between states, but cannot prosecute individuals. In this instance Ukraine has already started a case against Russia.
If the ICJ determined that there is a war crimes case in which Russia can be held responsible and eventually ruled against it, the UN Security Council would be responsible for enforcing that, but since Moscow is one of the five members permanent members of the council, could veto any proposal to sanction it and render it completely without effect.
That would open the space for the ICC, which investigates and prosecutes individual war criminals who have not been prosecuted in their countries’ courts.
Its antecedent is the so-called Nuremberg trial, which prosecuted leaders of Nazi Germany in 1945 for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during World War II (1939-45), and with which the principle that nations could establish special courts to uphold international law.
In recent years, special courts were created to try those accused of war crimes, such as those committed in the conflict that followed the disintegration of Yugoslavia, between 1991 and 2001. And in 2002, a court was created to hear crimes committed in Rwanda in 1994, when more than 800,000 members of the Tutsi ethnic group were killed by Hutu militias armed and protected by the government.
Can the ICC prosecute crimes in Ukraine?
The ICC has already opened a file that will eventually determine whether there are grounds to bring charges of war crimes against Putin and the Russian military leadership.
CPI investigators will look at past and present allegations related to Ukraine, dating back to 2013, the year before Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula.
If there is sufficient evidence against the accused, a prosecutor will ask ICC judges to issue arrest warrants to bring them to trial in The Hague.
Here the court may run into a problem, because, having no police force to carry out its orders, it depends on the states to arrest the suspects it hopes to prosecute.
But, on the one hand, Russia is not a member of the Criminal Court, from which it withdrew in 2016, and therefore does not recognize the jurisdiction of that court over citizens of its country. With complete certainty, the Russian government will not agree to extradite any citizen who is suspected of war crimes committed in the course of a military operation ordered by the Kremlin.
In addition, prosecuting Putin, as Biden points out, implies demonstrating that the actions of his military in Ukraine were carried out under his direct orders and not that they were the result of individual excess by their military chiefs, or the product of a loss in the chain of command that has prevented control of individuals in lower ranks.
And above all, it would have to be shown that the excesses of the Russian military under Putin’s orders were intentional (something that in any legal process turns out to be the most difficult part for prosecutors to prove).