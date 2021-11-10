who can take advantage of the deadline of 31 December 2021

Mobile bonuses, about two months to the deadline of December 31, 2021, a term that marks the farewell to the “increased” subsidy provided for by the last Budget Law.

It will not be the subject of extends the mobile bonus as foreseen for 2021, the only year during which it was possible to make purchases of household appliances and furnishings for a maximum of 16,000 euros of expenditure.

It will not even go back to the standard measure of 10,000 euros but, according to the current version of the Budget Law 2022, the furniture bonus will drop to one maximum spending of 5,000 euros, subject to changes in the final text.

What appears certain is that in any case the innovations included in the budget maneuver for the next three years will lead to a reduction of recognized benefits. It is therefore good to exploit, where possible, the higher spending limit foreseen for 2021.

Mobile bonuses up to € 16,000, last months: who can take advantage of the deadline of December 31, 2021

Applies to expenses incurred from 1st January to 31st December 2021 the limit of 16,000 euros relating to the furniture bonus, the maximum ceiling on which to calculate the tax deduction of 50 percent.

However, it is not only the date on which the expenses are incurred that counts: the mobile bonus is linked to the use of the renovation bonus, recognized for the recovery costs of the building stock.

Access to the mobile bonuses it is therefore possible if i following building interventions:

extraordinary maintenance works, restoration and conservative rehabilitation or building renovation on individual apartments;

reconstruction or restoration of a property damaged by calamitous events, for which a state of emergency has been declared;

restoration, conservative rehabilitation and building renovation, concerning entire buildings, carried out by construction companies or real estate renovations and by building cooperatives that sell or assign the property within 18 months from the end of the works;

ordinary maintenance, extraordinary maintenance, restoration and conservative rehabilitation, building renovation on common parts of residential buildings (condominiums)

The ability to use the increased roof applies only to purchases made in 2021 aimed at furnishing properties subject to interventions of building renovation started no earlier than January 1, 2020.

These are the stakes to keep in mind to “exploit” the chance recognized by the last Budget Law 2021 which, for one year only, provided for theincrease in the spending limit deductible in the tax return, to be recovered in 10 annual installments of the same amount.

Furniture bonus up to € 16,000, the start date of the renovations

If it is clear that carrying out work falling within the scope of the restructuring bonus is essential to be able to benefit from the furniture bonus, it is useful to focus on the rules relating to date of support of the related expenses.

To take advantage of the 50% deduction the date of start of the renovation works is previous compared to the one in which purchases of furniture and appliances are made.

A circumstance that can be proven by administrative qualifications released or, for example, from communication to the ASL if mandatory. In all other cases, just fill in one substitutive declaration of deed of notoriety.

Therefore, those who intend to benefit from the increase of the spending limit for the mobile bonus to 16,000 euros will have to have the renovation works started from 1 January 2020 and, in any case, before purchasing appliances and furnishings. The opposite hypothesis is not admitted, ie the purchase before the start of the work on the house.

Mobile bonuses, from 2022 it drops to 5,000 euros

These are the general criteria that must be followed by those who, in the last months of 2021, intend to purchase subsidized goods within the spending limit of 16,000 euros.

From 1 January 2022, and until 31 December 2024, the maximum deductible value will drop to 5,000 euros, maximum ceiling set by the current version (still in draft) of the drawing by Budget Law 2022.

The convenience of the mobile bonus will therefore drop drastically, but it is good to point out that to be sure of the new rules we will have to wait. The text of the Budget Bill is not yet available, and some are still being evaluated corrective just relating to home bonus.

The final ok of the text by the Government is then flanked by the parliamentary discussion on the Budget Law 2022 which, as it happens from year to year, can lead to substantial changes.

The construction site is therefore still open.