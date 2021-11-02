“who cares if he’s taller than comics?”

Kevin Feige returns to talk about his experience on the set of the X-Men movies, focusing on the casting of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

In the volume The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – a collector’s book by 512 pages containing exclusive behind-the-scenes on the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which was published in United States of America October 19 – unpublished background on the making of the various films was revealed.

Specifically, there is also a statement from the president of Marvel Studios and CCO of Marvel Kevin Feige, who got to talk about his time as a producer on the set of X-Men (2000).

In the film we saw the debut of Hugh Jackman like Wolverine, a character he played for 17 until the grand finale of Logan… But as some of you may know, initially many fans were opposed to this casting, as Jackman was much taller than the Canadian Claw from the Marvel comics.

In this regard, Feige explained the greatest lesson learned from this experience:

Who cares if he’s taller? Perfectly embodies the spirit of Wolverine, this is the biggest lesson I learned from that movie. It doesn’t have to be identical to the comic strips, but it has to represent the spirit.

Despite some aesthetic differences, Wolverine from Hugh Jackman he fully convinced the public and comic fans… entering the hearts of many of them, who still remember with pleasure his iconic performance (and maybe dream of seeing him one last time in the role).

Recently, the same actor commented on the incredible success of his character in the first X-Men, explaining:

I went to the Times Squadra cinema and saw the movie. I was impressed… we don’t see movies that way in Australia; there is no one yelling, no one yelling “go Wolverine” and whistle the bad guys “. It was amazing.

