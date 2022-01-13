“Who carries the number 10 …”

Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene spoke to ‘SportMediaset’ a few minutes before the start of the final of Italian Super Cup that will see the bianconeri face the Inter at San Siro in the first trophy of the 2021-2022 football season, which Juventus obtained the right to play thanks to the victory over Atalanta in the last edition of the Italian Cup.

The former Ferrari team principal said he was aware of the difficulties of a match that does not see Juventus starting as favorites: “On a one-off match you play it, certainly without the disqualified players it would have been different. We are at La Scala of football, against a very very strong team and we are playing for it“.

“Too many blackouts”: Arrivabene shakes up Juventus

The Juventus manager then addressed the issue linked to the discontinuity of performance that the team has shown to have during the season even within the same match, even if so far against the big teams Juventus has almost never disappointed: “We have an 80% team made up of nationals, sometimes the lights go out but tonight it’s better to keep it on for the full 90 minutes and also during recovery.“Arrivabene’s exhortation.

Arrivabene puts the market and Dybala on standby

The question about the future of Paulo Dybala, after Arrivabene himself had been the protagonist in recent days of some digs at Joya and her entourage. The negotiation for the renewal of the Argentine striker’s contract is still ongoing, but has been frozen for the moment: “Now we expect the best from who we have and then we will do our reflections. Dybala? I don’t compare myself with anyone, what I said for him applies to everyone. I want to see character, determination and the desire to win from those who wear the Juventus number 10 shirt“.