WHO: cases and deaths from COVID-19 decrease worldwide

The number of coronavirus infections and deaths have fallen worldwide in the past week, with the exception of the Western Pacific, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

In its latest weekly report on the pandemic, the United Nations health agency noted that new COVID-19 infections fell 5% in the last seven days, continuing the downward trend that began more than a month ago. Deaths were reduced by 8% and, globally, they accumulate two weeks of decline.

Only in the Western Pacific have cases rebounded, with an increase of 46%. In the last week, Hong Kong has reported around 150 deaths a day, the worst death rate per million inhabitants, according to data from the University of Oxford.

The omicron variant, more contagious than its predecessors, has recently overwhelmed the semi-autonomous Chinese city, where it caused mass quarantines, panic buying in supermarkets and the saturation of morgues, forcing the authorities to store some corpses in refrigerated cargo containers. .

Elsewhere, the incidence of COVID-19 is falling significantly. The biggest declines were in the Middle East and Africa, where infections were down 46% and 40%, respectively.

“The lightness of the omicron wave, its low death toll and the fact that it is fading fast, has created a widespread impression that COVID-19 is over,” said Salim Abdool Karim of the University of KwaZulu- Natal in South Africa. He pointed out that, although it is not clear when the pandemic will end, the low mortality during the rebound of this variant was surprising.

Many scientists say it is due to booster vaccination programs in many rich countries, which have broken the connection between COVID-19 infection and severe disease.

Earlier this week, a group of experts convened by the WHO said it “strongly supports urgent and widespread access” to booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine amid the spread of omicron around the world, a change of course from the agency’s repeated insistence that additional doses were not necessary for healthy people.