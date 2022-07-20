Who charged more for Passengers?









Just two years after Chris Pratt became a guardian of the galaxy, the actor embarked on another journey through space: in 2016 Jennifer Lawrence and he premiered passengersa film for which these two Hollywood stars pocketed quite a few million dollars… albeit quite a bit difference in salary of both protagonists. Nominated for two Oscars in the categories of best soundtrack and production design, passengers managed to raise around 300 million dollars, much more than the 110 in which its budget is estimated. Of that sum, a good part corresponded to the salary of Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence: he charged 12 million, and she 20. But why this difference?

Jennifer Lawrence, an Oscar-winning actress At 25, Jennifer Lawrence was already one of the great stars of Hollywood when his incorporation to the project was announced. Their first Oscar nomination for Winter’s Bone it turned her into a young promise of the seventh art, a status that she confirmed in the following years. In addition to participating in Like crazy Y The Beaverjoined two great sagas: he put himself in the shoes of Mística in X Men First generationalongside Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy as Magneto and Charles Xavier, and in Katniss Everdeen’s in The Hunger Games.









Jennifer Lawrence in ‘The Hunger Games’ GTRES/ AP PHOTO/ Murray Close As if that were not enough, the Oscar awards recognized in 2013 Jennifer Lawrence as best leading actress for his performance in Ethe good side of things, a night in which he lived more than one hilarious moment. In addition to continuing to work later on the sagas of The Hunger Games Y X Menrepeated with Bradley Cooper in The great American scam, serene Y Joy. In addition, the Academy returned to nominate her for an Oscar for The great American scam Y Joy (the latter already in 2016), so it is possible to think that Jennifer Lawrence was a safe value for passengers.









Jennifer Lawrence won an Oscar for ‘The Bright Side of Things’ GTRES/ PA England/ Doug Peters