who communicates the credit assignment?

The art. 121 of the Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree) has provided for the now known alternative options (discount on invoices and credit transfer) not only for interventions that access the superbonus but also for the other main building bonuses (including the home bonus and the facade bonus) .

The assignment of credit after the Anti-fraud Decree

Following the entry into force of the Law Decree n. 157/2021 (Anti-fraud decree) additional control mechanisms have been provided for the beneficiary of the deduction, which were already provided for the superbonus (extended also in the case of direct deduction without using the pre-filled in).

In particular, from 12 November 2021, anyone wishing to use these deductions through alternative options must produce:

the approval of the data relating to the documentation, which certifies the existence of the conditions that give the right to the tax deduction;

asseveration of the adequacy of the expenses incurred, which certifies the expense with reference to the price lists established by the law.

The methods of implementation for the assignment of credit

The implementation methods relating to the choice of alternative options, communicated electronically also using the subjects indicated in paragraph 3 of article 3 of Presidential Decree 322/1998, were defined with:

Alternative options: who communicates the choice?

In recent days, FiscoOggi, the online magazine of the Revenue Agency, answered the following question:

After the changes introduced by the law decree n. 157/2021, including the extension of the obligation to request a compliance visa, who will have to communicate the assignment of credit for building renovation works?

The Revenue Agency recalled that as required by the provision of 12 November 2021, the communication must be made:

for interventions carried out on individual real estate units, exclusively by the person who issues the compliance visa, through the web service available in the reserved area of ​​the website of the Revenue Agency or through the telematic channels of the Agency

for interventions carried out on the common parts of the buildings, by the person who issues the compliance visa or by the condominium administrator, directly or using an intermediary.

If, on the other hand, the assignment of credit must be communicated in relation to residual installments not used, the sending must be made exclusively by the person who issues the compliance visa, both for the interventions carried out on the real estate units and for those carried out on the common parts of a building.

Finally, the Revenue Agency reminds that the communication must be sent by March 16 of the year following that of incurring the expenses for which the option is exercised.