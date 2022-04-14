Who could beat Donald Trump in 2024?

American political media Politico asked Mick Mulvaney, who served as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff at the time, who he thought had a shot at beating his former boss for the Republican nomination in 2024. He comes up with three names: Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Ron DeSantis has the money and is, without a doubt, the second most popular Republican in the United States. The Florida governor has already raised more than $100 million for his 2022 re-election bid, so the politician is proving he has the connections and funds to be a candidate for the presidency. He has never ruled out running in 2024, even if Trump is in the race.

Tim Scott is the party’s rising star, according to CNN. The only black Republican in the chamber, the South Carolina senator is expected to be easily re-elected in 2022. The man may have spoken too soon, however, saying he would “obviously” support Trump if the former president runs for re-election in 2024 .

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is none other than the famous wrestler and actor of Fast & Furious. His celebrity would attract a large part of the Republican electorate. But it is not certain that The Rock is, first republican, and then political. “I don’t know if I have this political gene in my DNA,” he told CNN in late 2021. “Leader? Yes. Patriot? All day. Politician? No.” If he changes his mind, he has a real chance of standing up to Donald Trump, according to Mick Mulvaney.

And according to the latter, there is another real obstacle for Donald Trump. It’s Donald Trump, himself. “Donald is sometimes his own worst enemy when it comes to campaigning,” analyzes the former chief of staff.