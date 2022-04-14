Entertainment

Who could beat Donald Trump in 2024?

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

American political media Politico asked Mick Mulvaney, who served as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff at the time, who he thought had a shot at beating his former boss for the Republican nomination in 2024. He comes up with three names: Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Ron DeSantis has the money and is, without a doubt, the second most popular Republican in the United States. The Florida governor has already raised more than $100 million for his 2022 re-election bid, so the politician is proving he has the connections and funds to be a candidate for the presidency. He has never ruled out running in 2024, even if Trump is in the race.

Source link

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

Related Articles

The police went to the apartment of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Los Angeles

10 mins ago

How did Johnny Depp meet Amber Heard and when did his decline in the cinema begin?

12 mins ago

Amara la Negra defends herself from those who criticize the names of her twins

22 mins ago

How long did Zac Efron and Michelle Rodriguez date?

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button