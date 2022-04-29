Who could play Kate Middleton in The Crown

The fifth season of ‘The Crown’ is about to arrive on the Netflix platform, and with it, new stories about the British royal family. However, while they work on the post-production of the new season, they are making progress with the preparation of what will be the scripts and casting for the sixth installment.

It is expected that ‘The Crown’ Season Six Covers a 19-Year-Old Prince William heading to the University of St Andrew’s in Scotland. As the story goes, St Andrew’s is where the Duke and Duchess met, and William was smitten by Kate’s famous catwalk appearance in a see-through lingerie dress.

Within these new characters they plan to add to the sixth season of ‘The Crown’ highlights that of the young Kate Middleton, which will appear for the first time in the hit period series. Although not much is known about it yet, the casting to find the Duchess of Cambridge seems to be moving forward with flying colors and these are some of the celebrities who could plausibly play Catherine of Cambridge.

You can read: The Crown is looking for someone to play the young Kate Middleton

Amy Shark

Famous In Australia, Amy Shark is one of the singers who say she looks a lot like Kate Middleton. Within one of her videos, dozens of fans commented on it: “The music channel is on. My husband thinks Amy Shark looks a bit like Kate Middleton and I have to say… we’ve found something we’re on.” ok,” one Twitter user wrote.

daisy ridley

The Royal fans have been asking Star Wars star Daisy Ridley, 30, to play Kate since 2020, when it became clear that The Crown would delve into modern times. Some acknowledge the disparity between Ridley’s real-life age and Kate’s on-screen age, but believe the resemblance is too good to be true.

Allison Williams

The girl star Allison Williams, 34, she has already played the duchess once before. In 2011, when the Cambridges got married, Williams played Kate in the parody miniseries ‘Funny Or Die Will & Kate: Before Happily Ever After’.

Camilla Luddington

You may know her as Jo Wilson on Grey’s Anatomy, but before joining Shondaland, 38-year-old Camilla Luddington rose to fame as the fictional facsimile of Kate. In 2011, before the royal wedding, Luddington played the Duchess in the TV movie ‘William & Kate’.

Some fans look for Emily in Parisactress Lily Collins, 33, to cross the English Channel and head to Fife in Scotland, where the Cambridges first met.

Keep reading: Expensive jewelry stolen from ‘The Crown’ set in robbery

Daisy Edgar Jones

The Crown is looking for an English rose and Daisy Edgar-Jones is its epitome– Known for her role as Marianne Sheridan on Normal People and more recently her work opposite Sebastian Stan on Fresh, the 23-year-old is more than qualified to embody the spirit and likeness of a future duchess.