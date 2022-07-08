Who could replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister?

Hear Boris Johnson resign as UK Prime Minister 6:35

London (CNN) — As crisis after crisis has engulfed Boris Johnson in recent months, the troubled British prime minister’s rivals have been plotting behind closed doors to replace him.



In the wake of the “partygate” scandal over illegal meetings held in Downing Street in defiance of coronavirus lockdowns, several senior members of Johnson’s cabinet began quietly preparing for a future leadership contest, courting influential members of Parliament and dining with donors who could finance their campaigns.

Johnson survived a confidence vote on June 6, but more than 40% of Conservative lawmakers said they had lost confidence in his ability to govern. And, in the past month, those who most wanted to see him fall have been vying for his spot.

On Tuesday, two senior ministers expected to jump into the fray, Health Minister Sajid Javid and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, resigned over the mismanagement of the resignation of Johnson’s former deputy boss in a sexual misconduct scandal.

That was followed by a shocking cascade of nearly 60 resignations by lawmakers and government officials, finally forcing Johnson to reluctantly announce Thursday that he would step down.

Now, with the government in pieces, bookmakers and much of the UK are speculating about his possible successor. Candidates running for leadership will go through rounds of voting by Conservative lawmakers until just two remain, at which point Conservative Party members from across the country will vote. The winner will be the new party leader and prime minister.

Here’s a look at the possible contenders.

Rishi Sunak

The former Chancellor of the Exchequer was considered Johnson’s presumptive successor for several months after he won praise for overseeing the UK’s initial financial response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the bid for Sunak foundered earlier this year following revelations that his wife had non-domiciled UK tax status and that he held a US green card while a minister.

His popularity has also plummeted in recent weeks, as the UK has suffered a cost-of-living crisis. Sunak has struggled to keep the inflation spiral and has been criticized by opposition parties for what they call a series of slow and inadequate financial measures.

But he remains among the bookies’ favorites to fill Johnson’s spot.

Sajid Javid

“This week, again, we have reason to question the truth and integrity of what we have been told. At some point, we have to come to the conclusion that enough is enough,” the former health minister said in the House of Representatives. Commons on Wednesday, referring to the appointment and the Pincher-related allegations.

Although Javid’s resignation speech sounded a lot like a prime ministerial bid, outlining how to reshape the party for future generations, it is not yet clear whether he will run.

The MP has run twice for party leadership in the past: in 2016, after the Brexit referendum, and in 2019, when Johnson was finally elected.

Liz Truss

The foreign secretary, who has made her leadership ambitions known in recent years, could now be in the lead. Liz Truss voted to remain in the European Union in 2016, but since then she has become one of the government’s strongest Eurosceptic voices, which many attribute to her desire to hold her highest job.

She has a formidable and dedicated team around her, some of whom previously worked on Number 10, who have been producing videos and photos of her looking like a statesman. She has reportedly attempted to imitate former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, sporting a headscarf as she drove a tank, and her role in leading the response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine has also raised her profile. her public.

Truss is popular with Conservative members, who would pick the eventual winner of a contest. But Johnson’s fall could tarnish by association anyone in his cabinet, meaning conservative voters could turn to someone less exposed to pick up the slack.

Last month, a source working at the Foreign Office told CNN that Truss had been in “endless meetings with members of Parliament” and that “it has been hinted that he is looking at his support base, if the time comes.” “. Truss’s office denied that a covert leadership offer was forthcoming.

Penny Mordaunt

The Trade Minister is one of the favorites of the bookmakers to replace Johnson. A poll of party members published last weekend by the Conservative Home website puts her as the second favorite option, behind current Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

Mordaunt first entered Parliament in 2010 and later joined Theresa May’s cabinet, serving as Secretary for International Development and Defense.

Following last month’s confidence vote, Penny Mordaunt declined to comment on whether she supported Johnson, drawing attention from Westminster watchers when she said: “I did not choose this prime minister.”

Tom Tugendhat

A former British soldier who chairs the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, Tom Tugendhat has been one of Johnson’s staunchest critics and has made no secret of his desire to become prime minister.

Despite having no cabinet or shadow cabinet experience, Tugendhat has impressed colleagues with his oratorical skills and seriousness, especially when discussing the fall of Afghanistan.

He entered Parliament in 2010 after serving in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

nadhim zahawi

Less than two days after being appointed finance minister, replacing Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi publicly called on Johnson to resign. “Do the right thing and go now,” he said in a statement on Twitter which accompanied a letter addressed to the prime minister.

Until his promotion, Zahawi, who joined the cabinet less than a year ago, was considered an unlikely choice as the next prime minister. But his rise under Johnson has been swift, making his mark with early success as immunization minister amid the coronavirus pandemic and later as education secretary.

Despite having voted to leave the European Union in 2016, Zahawi is widely admired among moderates in the party. Crucially, as one Conservative source put it, he “hasn’t been in government long enough to have any obvious flaws and, despite supporting Boris even after the confidence vote, he isn’t too tainted by association.”

Zahawi was born in Iraq to Kurdish parents and came to the UK at the age of 9, when his family fled Saddam Hussein’s regime. He is believed to be one of the wealthiest politicians in the House of Commons, and helped found the YouGov polling company.

Jeremy Hunt

Former Health and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt lost the 2019 leadership vote to Johnson. He has since billed himself as an antidote to Johnson and is arguably the most high-profile candidate on the moderate side of the party and among those who voted to remain in the EU.

In a statement on Twitter ahead of the confidence vote in June, Hunt said: “Anyone who believes our country is stronger, fairer and more prosperous when run by Conservatives should reflect that the consequence of not changing will be handing the country over to others who don’t share those values. Today’s decision is change or lose. I will vote for change.”

Tellingly, Hunt’s statement focused primarily on the Conservatives’ chances of electoral success under Johnson, rather than on his policies or the “partygate” scandal, a decision that could be read as a speech to MPs and members. Tories who would decide a leadership election. However, he comes with a baggage, and opposition Labor Party sources have told CNN that they are already writing lines of attack against Hunt.

“It can’t be Jeremy. Labor can say he ran health for six years and didn’t prepare for a pandemic. They can say that when he was culture secretary he befriended the Murdochs during the phone hacking scandal. they will crush,” a senior conservative source told CNN.

Other possible candidates

Ben Wallace: Since being appointed Secretary of Defense in 2019, Ben Wallace has recently drawn acclaim for his handling of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A former Army captain, Wallace has managed to avoid scandal and topped the recent Conservative Home poll of possible successors to Johnson.

Michael Gove: The minister in charge of Johnson’s iconic “Leveling Up” agenda, aimed at transforming the UK’s neglected communities, Michael Gove has been sacked from the cabinet after urging Johnson to resign. Gove worked closely with Johnson on the “Vote Leave” campaign in 2016 before derailing his candidacy by running against him for party leader, which he last month called a “mistake.”

Steve Baker: the anti-green MP, who heads the European Research Group credited with bringing about a hard Brexit, has confirmed that he is considering running for prime minister. Steve Baker told The Guardian that if he were to win, he would dismantle environmental policies and increase domestic gas production and use in the country.

Solla Braverman: the attorney general has signaled her intention to run for a future contest. In an interview with ITV, Suella Braverman called on Johnson to step down and said he would join a leadership race to replace him, saying “it would be the greatest honour”.