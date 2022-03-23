WHO: COVID-19 cases up for 2nd week, deaths down

GENEVA (AP) — The global number of new coronavirus cases rose 7% this week, driven by rising infections in the Western Pacific, although deaths from COVID-19 fell, the World Health Organization said. .

In total, more than 12 million new infections were registered and just under 33,000 deaths, which meant a decrease in the mortality rate of 23%, according to the report of the United Nations health agency published Tuesday night.

Confirmed infections had fallen steadily worldwide since January, but increased again last week due to the omicron variant, more contagious than the previous ones, and the withdrawal of protocols against COVID-19 in many European countries. and North America, among other places.

Health authorities have insisted that ómicron causes milder disease than its predecessors and that vaccination, including booster doses, appears to offer high protection.

The Western Pacific remained the only region in the world where coronavirus cases were on the rise, up 21% in the last week after weeks of spikes. According to the latest data, the number of infections in Europe remained stable and decreased in the rest of the world.

The WHO warned that the end of mass screening in many countries means many infections could go undetected, so the new figures should be interpreted with caution.

In recent weeks, infections have surged in Europe, driven by the even more transmissible subvariant BA.2 of omicron, and by the relaxation of almost all public health measures.

According to the head of the WHO for Europe, Dr. Hans Kluge, restrictions in many countries on the continent have been lifted “brutally, from many to very few.” In addition, he noted that in recent days cases have rebounded significantly in Great Britain, France, Italy and Germany.