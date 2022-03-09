WHO: COVID-19 vaccine booster is necessary

An expert group convened by the World Health Organization said on Tuesday that it “strongly supports urgent and widespread access” to booster vaccines against COVID-19 in the face of the global spread of the omicron variant, in a change of position regarding of the UN body’s insistence last year that boosters were not necessary in healthy people and contributed to inequity in inoculation.

In a statement, the WHO said its group of experts concluded that immunization with licensed COVID-19 vaccines provides high levels of protection against severe disease and death at a time when the highly contagious omicron variant continues to spread. In January, the WHO reversed its initial position, saying that it recommended reinforcements when countries had enough supplies and after they had protected their most vulnerable sectors.

He noted that vaccinations, including the use of boosters, are especially important for people at risk of severe disease.

Last year, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebryesus had proposed a moratorium on boosters as dozens of countries began giving the vaccines, saying rich countries should instead immediately donate those doses to poor countries. WHO scientists said then that they would continue to assess the available data.

The updated recommendations came from an 18-member advisory group focused on the impact of “variants of concern” — such as omicron — and evaluating the effectiveness of vaccines against those mutations.

Numerous scientific studies have shown that boosters with licensed vaccines help restore weakened immunity and protect against a severe case of COVID-19. Booster enforcement programs in wealthy countries like Britain, Canada and the United States are credited with keeping the wave of omicron infections from overwhelming hospitals and cemeteries.