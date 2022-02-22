WHO: COVID cases in the world have been falling for three weeks

New cases of coronavirus in the world fell by 21% last week, marking the third consecutive week in which the figure fell, the World Health Organization reported Tuesday.

In its weekly report on the progress of the pandemic, the agency attached to the UN indicated that there were more than 12 million new cases of the virus last week. The global death toll fell 8% to about 67,000, the first time since January that the weekly death toll has decreased.

The Western Pacific was the only region where COVID-19 cases increased, rising 29%, while the number of infections in other regions fell sharply. The number of deaths also increased in the western Pacific and in Africa, while it fell in the other regions. The highest numbers of cases were seen in Russia, Germany, Brazil, the United States and South Korea.

The WHO noted that omicron remains by far the predominant variant worldwide, encompassing 99% of the sequences matched against the main database. The only other notable variant, he added, is delta, but that comprised less than 1% of cases.

The organization said that booster shots have been shown to be highly effective against the omicron variant, although it clarified that it remains to be seen how long that immunity will last.

The agency had previously said there was no evidence that booster shots help healthy people, and had pleaded with rich countries not to offer third doses to their populations, but to share them with poor countries.

Experts point out that omicron causes milder symptoms than previous variants, and that in countries with high vaccination rates, cases of omicron have increased but hospitalization and death rates have not.

However, experts warn that new, more contagious and deadlier variants are still possible if steps are not taken to curb the spread of the virus.

The director of the WHO’s European department, Dr. Hans Kluge, says the region is possibly seeing the “final stage” of the virus, and that there is now “a unique opportunity” to end the acute phase of the pandemic.