Who created WhatsApp and why did Mark Zuckerberg buy it? | Android | iPhone | mobile app | Goal | | Technology

WhatsApp has become one of the apps with the highest economic value. Although it was initially conceived as a Messenger Servicetoday it has become the main communication tool around the world. However, this platform was not always part of the company of Mark Zuckerberg who bought it from its creators for a millionaire figure. who were they and why Facebook (Meta) I buy it? Here we tell you.

Who were the creators of WhatsApp?

The original idea of ​​WhatsApp was born from Jan Kuum. A young Ukrainian who came to Mountain View, California, in 1992 with his mother and grandmother. From the age of 18 he began his interest in programming, so he decided to study at San José State University. At the same time he was working at Ernst & Young testing the security of their clients’ software. Here he met brian actonthe other founder of WhatsApp.

Then both Jan Koum and brian acton they worked on yahoo until September 2007, when they decided to take a gap year. After returning to the United States, both programmers looked for work on Facebook, but paradoxically they were rejected.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: so you can send an ‘invisible message’ without downloading any app on your cell phone

The birth of WhatsApp

In 2009, kum bought an iPhone and realized that the mobile app market was about to explode. The App Store, at that time, had 50,000 apps, so Koum wanted to be part of this emerging industry.

Koum did not discuss the original WhatsApp idea with Brian Acton, but his other friend, Alex Fishman, with whom he discussed the possibility of adding statuses next to iPhone contact names. Soon after, Koum founded WhatsApp Inc., the company that was supposed to manage the application that did not yet exist. Then, he created the code in charge of synchronizing the application with the phone numbers.

Back then, WhatsApp showed a notice to your contacts when you changed status. Alex Fishman and a group of friends were the first to try this application, who found it very useful, so the statuses were so frequent that they began to be instant messages. Thanks to these testers, the app today is a messaging service.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: this trick allows you to know if a friend removed you from the application

Then, in October 2009, Brian Acton raised $250,000 from former Yahoo colleagues to invest in developing WhatsApp, which later added its photo-sending feature. The app, in its early years, was only available on iPhone and Blackberry until April 2011, when it came to Android mobiles. In 2013 it achieved great growth, exceeding 200 million active users.

Why did Facebook buy WhatsApp?

WhatsApp was purchased by Mark Zuckerberg in February 2014 for $19 billion. Jan Kuum Y brian acton They continued to be part of the company until 2018, when they decided to leave after the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

In those years, WhatsApp had surpassed Facebook Chat, and although Mark Zuckerberg tried to improve his application, he could not stop the advance of his competition, so he opted for its purchase.

Facebook, now Meta, knew that the reach of WhatsApp It was going to be much bigger with users all over the world. At the same time, from the point of view of digital business, a source of information and data that any web company would like to have. Currently, the messaging service has more than 2,000 million active users.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: trick to become ‘invisible’ and that nobody recognizes your identity in the application

WhatsApp: hide the blue ‘online’ and ‘check’ with this secret WhatsApp Web trick

Write it down. If WhatsApp is known for something other than being used by millions of people around the world, it is definitely for bringing more than one ‘secret trick’. Now you can stay connected in the app without showing yourself ‘online’ and read messages without leaving the blue check mark without touching your Android or iPhone, all thanks to a method only possible with WhatsApp Web. Are you interested? We reveal it to you here.

This ‘secret trick’ is very useful, as it allows you to remain ‘invisible’ within WhatsApp without having to deactivate the option to show status, which would force you not to be able to see if others are also connected.

YOU CAN SEE: How to prevent a WhatsApp contact from seeing my statuses without having to block them?

Bold, italics and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application allows you to bold, italicize and underline certain texts, this in order to highlight these messages and in this way the other person knows that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not only for Android, but also for iPhone. If you want to know how to bold, italicize or underline, then watch the following video.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: do you know the trick to send an ‘invisible message’ without downloading strange apps?

WhatsApp: know the reasons why your group could be closed automatically

One of the most important features of WhatsApp is that it allows the creation of groups. The safest thing is that you have one with your family, co-workers, school friends, among other people. Although many think that these chats are permanent, the truth is that the company can close them automatically if it notices that the participants have committed some faults that they consider serious. Here we will detail some of them.

As detailed by Andro4all, a portal specialized in technology, WhatsApp will close the groups that have been reported by a good number of members. This usually happens in chats that are made up of people who do not know each other and who only share a common hobby such as soccer, comics, a series or movie, among other hobbies. It is enough that some users agree and that group could be suspended forever. Here the details.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: how to improve the quality of photos sent in chats?

How to put music in your states?

WhatsApp is an instant messaging app used to share photos, videos or make video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a YouTube user, we will be able to place our favorite songs in WhatsApp states. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is causing a furor on the networks.