WHO denounces attacks on hospitals in Ukraine and “urgently” calls for humanitarian corridors

GENEVA (appro). – The World Health Organization (WHO) denounced attacks on hospitals and medical facilities in Ukraine, such as the one perpetrated last week by the Russian army in which four people died and 10 were injured, including six health workers, while calling for humanitarian corridors urgently to bring aid such as oxygen and other vital medicines.

“The inviolability and neutrality of health care, including health workers, patients, supplies, transport and facilities, as well as the right to receive medical care, must be respected,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said. Ghebreyesus in a meeting with the press. Related news

The attacks on hospitals, doctors, nurses, ambulances, health facilities “are a violation of international humanitarian law,” said Tedros, who was clearly upset.

He announced that this Thursday a WHO shipment will arrive in Poland with medical supplies that include 36 tons of supplies for trauma care and emergency surgeries to care for more than a thousand patients and cover the needs of some 150,000 people.

However, he explained that guarantees are urgently needed to establish humanitarian corridors in order to distribute supplies to hospitals that need it most, since they cannot access the warehouses they have in Kiev and other points in the interior of the country. .

He noted that there will be more shipments in the coming days and that 5.2 million dollars had already been withdrawn from the WHO emergency fund, but another 45 million will be needed for the next three months.

On the other hand, Tedros warned that the military offensive will worsen the situation of the pandemic in Ukraine, a country where, in addition to its low vaccination rate, there is already a lack of oxygen for patients.

“Before the conflict, Ukraine had experienced a recent increase in Covid-19 cases. Low testing rates since the start of the conflict mean significant undetected transmission is likely,” he warned.

In addition, “the critical shortage of oxygen will have a tremendous impact on the ability to treat patients with covid 19 as some two thousand patients need oxygen to survive and other war wounded who require oxygen,” said Mike Ryan in turn chief WHO emergency department.

“Oxygen is something that can’t wait, if we can’t get it to the health system, many people are going to die unnecessarily,” he deplored.

He stressed that the WHO health aid is designed for the serious situation that is being experienced “includes staples, major supplies for surgeries and amputations, I think this can give a graphic idea of ​​what is happening … many have to be recomposed victims, we talk about the bodies, the bones of the people are breaking and lives are being cut short”.

Finally, Ryan urged Russia to ceasefire “there can be no health without peace, the WHO has always been on the side of peace and we condemn the attacks on civilians.”