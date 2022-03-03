WHO denounces attacks on hospitals in Ukraine and “urgently” calls for humanitarian corridors

GENEVA (appro). – The World Health Organization (WHO) denounced attacks on hospitals and medical facilities in Ukraine, such as the one perpetrated last week by the Russian army in which four people died and 10 were injured, including six health workers, while calling for humanitarian corridors urgently to bring aid such as oxygen and other vital medicines.

“The inviolability and neutrality of health care, including health workers, patients, supplies, transport and facilities, as well as the right to receive medical care, must be respected,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said. Ghebreyesus in a meeting with the press.

The attacks on hospitals, doctors, nurses, ambulances, health facilities “are a violation of international humanitarian law,” said Tedros, who was clearly upset.

