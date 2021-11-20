Who dies of Covid | Victims of the fourth wave and mortality in Italy

With the return of the lockdown in Austria and Germany, Europe once again becomes the hot front of the fight against the coronavirus due to a fourth wave that is causing deaths and hospitalizations. But who still dies of Covid in 2021? The difference compared to 2020 is that Italy to date, also thanks to the high rate of vaccinated citizens (equal to 83.7%), seems to be doing better than other nations where the virus has started running and killing again: Bulgaria, Latvia and Romania recorded the highest number of deaths per million inhabitants in the last week (respectively 161, 123 and 112), followed by Austria (22) and Germany (16).

The data remain significantly lower than in 2020, but even Italy after a summer of easing of restrictions returns to look with concern both at the death rate and the number of hospitalizations in hospitals, especially in some regions where the zone could trigger yellow. In Italy, by comparing the period May-December 2020 to that of 2021, deaths are drastically reduced, passing to about 60 per day.

The numbers that belie No Vax

Source Iss

Over 60 and unvaccinated: the victims of the fourth wave of Covid

The latest monitoring by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità provides some useful data to understand who the victims of this fourth wave of Covid are. The mortality rate per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 30 days is closely linked to the vaccination status and age group: between 10 September and 10 October 2021, the clear majority of deaths occurred among non-vaccinated people over 80 (64.1 ) and between 60 and 79 years of age (10.2), while in the 40-59 range the deaths per 100,000 inhabitants were 1.3.

Taking into consideration the vaccinated, other indicative data emerge: mortality falls sharply both among those who have completed the vaccination cycle for less than 6 months and among those who have been immunized for more than 6 months, reaching zero in the 12-59 year range. Among the over 60s the deaths are respectively 0.7 (vaccinated for less than 6 months) and 1.9 (for more than 6 months), while among the over 80 there are still 6.2 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants among those who are vaccinated. completely for less than 6 months and almost 10 (9.9) among those who have completed vaccination for more than 6 months.

Incidence of Covid-19 diagnosed cases, hospitalization rate, intensive care hospitalization rate and mortality per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 30 days by vaccination status and age class – source Istituto Superiore di Sanità

In general, in the period between October 25 and November 7, infections increased, albeit not alarmingly, throughout Italy. 68,537 new cases were reported and 187 people died, a mortality rate equal to 0.27%, and vaccines continue to keep the percentage so low: even if the vaccine efficacy in preventing Covid in fully vaccinated people decreased from 89% (during the epidemic phase with the prevalent alpha variant) to 75% (during the epidemic phase with the prevalent delta variant), however it remains high in preventing hospitalization (91%), hospitalization in intensive care ( 95%) or death (91%) in the epidemic phase with the prevalent delta variant.

Italian population over 12 and cases of Covid-19 diagnosed, hospitalized, in intensive care and deceased – source Istituto Superiore di Sanità

The ISS reports that 10.5% of cases reported between October 25 and November 10 are male and aged between 10 and 29 years, equal to the percentage of female subjects in the same age group. The percentage of Covid-19 cases detected in people over 60 years of age is stable (23.4% against 23.2% compared to the previous week), while the median age of cases is slightly increasing (43 years over a range 0-108 years). Analyzing the deaths, the Istituto Superiore di Sanità reports the number of the period between September 17 and October 17, equal to 772. Of these, about half are unvaccinated: 361 people, equal to 46.8% , the majority over 60 years of age. There were 27 deaths among those vaccinated with an incomplete cycle, 299 among those who completed the vaccination cycle for less than 6 months. On the other hand, taking into consideration the segment of the population that has completed vaccination for over 6 months, the deaths drop to 85.

Incidence of Covid-19 diagnosed cases, hospitalizations, intensive care and mortality per 100,000 inhabitants – source Istituto Superiore di Sanità

“Analyzing the number of ICU admissions and deaths in the over 80s, it is observed that the rate of ICU admissions of the unvaccinated is about seven times higher than that of those vaccinated with a full course less than six months and over six months – notes the ISS – while, in the period 09/17/2021 – 10/17/2021, the death rate in the unvaccinated (64.1 per 100,000) is about ten times higher than in the vaccinated with a full cycle within six months (6.2 per 100,000) and six times higher than those vaccinated with a full course for over six months (9.9 per 100,000) “.

The children and adolescents who died of Covid

The analysis of the epidemic data in the younger age group deserves a separate discussion: up to 17 November in the population 0-19 years old, 808,228 confirmed cases and 34 deaths were reported to the integrated surveillance system. There were 8,557 hospitalizations among children and adolescents, those in intensive care 251. From 1 to 14 November alone, 22,202 new cases were reported in this population, of which 143 hospitalized and 5 hospitalized in intensive care.

This is the distribution of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the beginning of the emergency for the different age groups under 19: