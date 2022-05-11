WHO director considers China’s “Covid zero” policy “unsustainable”

The “zero covid” policy promoted by the Chinese government to contain the pandemic “is unsustainable,” said the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Tuesday, and assured that he spoke on the subject with experts. Chinese.

“When we talk about the covid-zero strategy, we think that it is unsustainable, taking into account the current evolution of the virus and our forecasts,” Tedros told a news conference in Geneva.

“As Dr. Tedros said, you have to have the ability to adapt to the circumstances, to what we see in the data (…) and he spoke in detail with the Chinese colleagues,” said the director of emergency situations. urgency, Michael Ryan.

He recalled that for a time this strategy made it possible for China to show a result of few deaths in relation to its population.

“It’s something that China wants to protect,” Dr. Ryan acknowledged.

Faced with the rise in the number of deaths since February and March, it is logical for the government to react, stressed Michael Ryan.

“But all his actions, as we have repeated from the beginning, must be taken with respect for individuals and human rights,” he added.

Late last week, China declared again that it was continuing its zero Covid strategy, despite growing frustration in Shanghai, where confined residents are now protesting by banging their pots on windows.

The Asian giant is facing its worst epidemic wave since the spring of 2020 and continues to apply the same policy when the virus mutated and became much more contagious than the original strain detected in China in late 2019.